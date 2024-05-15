Joel Eriksson: The Ethical Hacker is an Entrepreneur Today

Ashley Madison, the online dating platform, created one of the most significant social crises involving the leak of personal and sensitive information. This incident exposed individuals’ private details and subjected many users to public scrutiny and moral judgment. In Netflix’s documentary, ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal,’ the broader ramifications of this event are explored. Joel Eriksson, a cybersecurity consultant deeply involved in investigating the hack responsible for the data breach, offers valuable insights into the challenges faced during the investigation and the discoveries made.

Joel Eriksson Tried to Find The Ashley Madison Hacker

Following the hacking incident on July 15, 2015, Joel Eriksson was enlisted by the Ashley Madison dating website as a cybersecurity consultant to address the breach. The hackers, known as The Impact Team, claimed possession of customer data, including sensitive financial information, and threatened to release it unless the website ceased operations. At the time, Joel served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Cycura, where he specialized in managing data breaches and security for major corporations and government entities. Upon arriving at the company, Joel observed employees frantically attempting to delete files in response to the violation.

Recognizing the typical reaction of individuals to erase hacked data, Joe realized the importance of preventing this action to facilitate the identification of the hackers. As the deadline imposed by the hackers approached, the pressure on Joe and his partner, Andre Carty, intensified. Despite their efforts to identify potential suspects, their investigations yielded no significant leads. Ultimately, they determined that the breach originated from outside the company, likely perpetrated by an individual using employee credentials.

In the subsequent days, two sets of data were disclosed, and ultimately, on July 20, the emails belonging to CEO Noel Biderman were also exposed. This event sparked widespread uproar and public humiliation. Despite extensive efforts, Joel expressed his frustration at being unable to identify the hacker responsible. He speculated that it was likely the work of an individual, complicating efforts to apprehend them as they conducted the hack and then vanished without a trace. To this day, Joel remains intrigued by the identity of the hacker and the methods they employed to execute such a large-scale cybercrime.

Where is Joel Eriksson Now?

Joel Eriksson remained with Cycura as the Chief Technology Officer and co-owner until 2020. Following his tenure there, he started focusing on his company, ClevCode Ltd, which he had established in 2011. The company specializes in custom fuzzer development and researches mobile and browser security, including exploitation techniques. Eriksson emphasizes the confidentiality of his work and selectively engages with clients, preferring to keep his services private. Widely regarded as one of the leading experts in his field, Eriksson’s accomplishments include founding Bitsec AB from 2006 to 2011 and achieving success in various Capture The Flag (CTF) competitions. Notably, in 2015, he emerged victorious in both SweCTf and Boxen competitions.

He is also employed as an IT Security Researcher and resides in Limassol, Cyprus. Describing himself as a man of many hats, his diverse interests are reflected in his extensive travel experiences. Aptly labeling himself a ” world traveler,” he has journeyed to numerous countries, including Germany, South Korea, Japan, Rome, Norway, Spain, and many others. Additionally, he is an avid reader and often shares updates on his latest literary discoveries with his friends.

From extravagant gatherings in Phuket, Thailand, to memorable nights in Vegas, Joel savors life’s pleasures alongside his friends, seizing every opportunity that comes his way. Whether indulging in delectable cuisine, enjoying lively social outings, or immersing himself in his work, Joel embraces each experience wholeheartedly. Recently, he has taken a liking to karaoke, whether in Sweden or Vegas, demonstrating a fondness for this hobby he frequently indulges in. Currently, fully committed to ensuring the success of his entrepreneurial ventures, Joel relishes life’s diverse offerings from all angles.

