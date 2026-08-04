Joel Kern: What Happened to the Colorado Springs Police Officer?

Joel Kern was a well-known and respected officer who had worked with the Colorado Springs Police Department for many years. His wife and children lived in the same community, and everyone in that part of his life knew him as an ideal man who upheld the values of his office. That image changed when it came to light that he had been suspended from the force after allegations surrounding his numerous sexual affairs surfaced. ABC’s ‘Betrayal: Dirty Secrets’ provides the details surrounding the scandal that unfolded and explores its impact on the many people whose lives became intertwined with Joel’s.

Joel Kern Lost His Job Amid Allegations of Using His Car for Sexual Activity

Joel Kern had been working as a police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department since the late 1990s. He always presented himself as an upright and righteous officer with a pleasant demeanor. After marrying Karoline Borega and welcoming their children, he appeared to be an ordinary family man committed to balancing his personal and professional life. However, behind that image, Joel was allegedly leading a very different life. While his wife and family believed he was putting in long hours at work, he was allegedly maintaining numerous romantic and sexual relationships in different capacities.

In the series, his wife, Karoline, accused Joel of having numerous affairs and sexual relationships with co-workers as well as people from their social circle. She alleged that he had even been involved with the mother of the child who had bullied their daughter at school. Moreover, Karoline accused him of having an affair with the tenant living in her late mother’s house, a relationship she believed began after Joel took over the responsibility of looking after the property following her mother’s passing. Joel later admitted to her that he allegedly struggled with sex addiction and had allegedly created multiple online profiles through which he met women. Meanwhile, his career continued to progress, and he received promotions from lieutenant to sergeant. By 2019, he was even being considered for the position of Public Information Officer (PIO).

At around the same time, a female reporter accused Joel of sexual harassment. However, he explained his behavior, and no disciplinary action was taken against him. In 2022, another internal investigation began after a woman alleged that she had engaged in a sexual act with him inside his police car. Although she maintained that the encounter had been consensual, she came forward because Joel had allegedly made it seem as though he had done the same thing before, and she was uncomfortable with the idea of a police officer using a state-issued vehicle in such a manner. The woman and her husband had previously gone to Joel’s house, but after the formal complaint was filed, a second internal investigation was launched. Joel was suspended from his position, and his Colorado Peace Officer Certification was also revoked.

Joel Kern Has Not Spoken Publicly About the Accusations Against Him

Joel Kern supposedly entered therapy after his suspension and has largely stayed out of the public eye since then. He and Karoline Borega are now divorced, and it does not appear that he has maintained much of a relationship with their children. At Karoline’s insistence, Joel was the one who told the children about the investigation. However, after conducting their own research, the children accused him of lying to them and keeping them in the dark, even when they confronted him. Since his former wife came forward with her account, Joel has not made any public statements and has largely remained silent amid the many allegations and speculation surrounding his actions.

Read More: Karoline Borega: What Happened to Joel Kern’s Ex-Wife?