Karoline Borega: What Happened to Joel Kern’s Ex-Wife?

Karoline Borega believed she had the perfect marriage and family life. She and her husband, Joel Kern, had been together for decades and were well-respected members of the community, particularly because he served as a police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department. However, one day, Joel told her that he had been suspended from his job following a sexual harassment allegation. At the time, Karoline had no idea that this was only the beginning of uncovering a far more elaborate reality. ABC’s ‘Betrayal: Dirty Secrets’ features an interview with her, in which she reflects on the incident that changed her life and completely altered how she viewed her marriage.

Karoline Borega Started Asking Questions to Her Husband After His Suspension

Karoline Borega grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After graduating from the University of Northern Colorado, she began working as a victim advocate with the Colorado Springs Police Department. It was the kind of work that perfectly aligned with her desire to work in social services. It was there that she met Joel Kern, a police officer with the department. The two quickly fell in love, and Karoline later recalled that Joel’s respectful and courteous behavior toward her parents further convinced her that he was the right person for her. After dating for four years, they married in 2002. Before the wedding, Karoline made two dealbreakers clear to Joel — he should never lay a hand on her and never be unfaithful. According to her, he readily agreed to both.

Shortly after, they were blessed with two children, a boy and a girl, and for Karoline, her husband stepped up in every way. She was glad to see him seemingly excel at work while also being a present and devoted father. The years passed, and it was not until 2019 that the first cracks began to appear in their marriage. Joel was being considered for the role of Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Colorado Springs Police Department when a female reporter accused him of sexual harassment. An internal investigation was conducted, but Joel allegedly maintained that, although he had acted out of character, he had not done anything warranting disciplinary action. Soon afterward, he was placed on active duty during the Black Lives Matter protests, and Karoline said that seeing her husband return home with abrasions and injuries made her feel deeply sympathetic toward him.

It was around the same time that their daughter, Nicole, had to undergo surgery, and Karoline said that Joel was unable to be there because he claimed he was busy with his work shifts. It was in early 2022, while Karoline was attending a meeting, that she saw Joel outside their house in the middle of the day and texted him to ask why he was not at work. He stalled for a while before finally telling her that he had been suspended following the recommendation of an internal investigative committee after he was caught engaging in sexual activity in his police car while on duty. For Karoline, it was one of the most heartbreaking moments of her life because she suddenly felt as though she did not even know the man she had married.

Karoline Borega Has Her Kids and a Strong Circle of Friends to Rely Upon

Karoline Borega made sure that Joel Kern would tell their children what had happened. She said that while he was attending therapy, she began digging deeper and discovered that her husband’s pattern of infidelity had led to numerous rendezvous and affairs over the years. Karoline was devastated to learn that he had allegedly been meeting a tenant living in one of her late mother’s houses, a property he had promised to look after following her mother’s passing. She also found out that he had allegedly been involved with the mother of the girl who had bullied their daughter at school. Even while their daughter was undergoing surgery, he had reportedly been making arrangements to meet other women. As she uncovered more alleged affairs, including relationships with women connected to his workplace, Karoline felt that her entire marriage had been built on lies.

In 2022, Karoline and Joel separated and eventually divorced. She said she felt distanced from many people within the Colorado Springs Police Department and believed she received very little support during that period. It was her daughter who encouraged her to share her story after the two listened to the ‘Betrayal’ podcast together during a car ride. That conversation gave Karoline the confidence to take her own experience public. She has since said that her children are her biggest cheerleaders and that she has reclaimed the agency in her own life. Karoline also has a strong circle of friends in Colorado Springs who have helped her process everything she went through, and she now considers healing and moving forward to be her greatest priorities.

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