Angela Diaz: Where is Ian Diaz’s Ex-Wife Now?

In 2016, a disturbing case unfolded in Anaheim, California, when Ian Diaz and his then-wife, Angela Marie Diaz, claimed that his ex-fiancée, Michelle Hadley, was threatening them. What initially appeared to be a frightening story of harassment and threats eventually developed into a complex case involving accusations, deception, and wrongful arrest. The case comes into focus in Netflix’s ‘A Toxic Love Story,’ which examines the events surrounding Ian and Angela’s relationship and the revelation that they had falsely accused Michelle. The episode also features interviews with the officials who worked on the case, as well as with Michelle.

Angela and Ian Diaz Accused Michelle Hadley of Sending Them Threatening Emails

Angela Marie Connell was born sometime around 1985, and not much information is available about her early life. We do know that she crossed paths with Ian Diaz at a Starbucks in Anaheim, California, in January 2016. They quickly hit it off, and within days, she moved in with him at his condo in Anaheim. Just a month after their meeting, the pair reportedly tied the knot. Reports state that Angela soon claimed that she was pregnant with twins. Things took a turn in May 2016, when the couple began receiving threatening emails from an account named “Lilithistruth,” as per the records. The following month, they reported the matter to the officials and claimed that they believed Michelle was sending those emails.

According to court records, Ian and Angela alleged that in the emails, there were threats to kidnap, rape, kill, and torture the latter. They went on to claim they believed it was sent by Michelle because the emails contained language similar to that Ian’s ex-fiancée had used in another email she had sent him in the fall of 2015. When officials began investigating, they discovered that Ian reportedly had a disagreement with his ex-fiancée, Michelle, over the condo’s down payment, which they had bought together. Reports state that she had paid the deposit for the home with her savings and wanted the money back. Hence, she admittedly sent him emails using similar language, along with certain religious references.

Police records specify that, although Angela obtained a temporary restraining order against Michelle, she continued to file police reports alleging that Michelle was threatening to kill her unborn children through the emails. On June 13, 2016, Angela claimed to the authorities that Ian’s ex-fiancée was impersonating her on a Craigslist advertisement. In her statements, the former claimed that through the ad, Michelle allegedly invited men to Ian’s house to engage in a “rape fantasy” with his wife, as per records. Further investigative reports suggest that law enforcement intercepted some of those men, who believed that they were invited to Angela’s house to have a consensual intimate encounter with her.

Angela Was Arrested After IP Addresses Linked Her to the Crimes

On June 24, 2016, Angela once again contacted detectives and claimed that a man had attempted to sexually assault her in her garage. They reportedly noted visible redness around her chest and neck. On the same day, Michelle was arrested and charged with several felony counts, like stalking and attempted forcible rape. Shortly after, she was released on bail in the amount of $100,000. According to reports, when Angela again claimed that the emails had resumed after Michelle’s release from jail and the response to the Craigslist ads continued, officials re-arrested Ian’s ex-fiancée in July 2016.

Michelle faced the same charges as before, along with violating a protective order, crime-bail-crime enhancement, and criminal threats. Her bond was reportedly raised to $1 million. Court records indicate that, in the meantime, as officials continued their investigation, they traced the IP addresses associated with the threatening emails back to Angela’s condo, her cellphone, and her father’s residence in Arizona. According to statements from the prosecution, Angela had also lied about her pregnancy by using fake sonogram pictures from the internet and falsely posing as an attorney. Those findings led authorities to release Michelle after she had been held in jail for 88 days.

In January 2017, the charges against Michelle were dismissed, and she was exonerated. On January 6, 2017, Angela was arrested and charged with two counts each of false imprisonment by menace, forgery, possession of a forged check over $950, and kidnapping, alongside fraud or deceit, grand theft, and perjury. Moreover, she faced an additional 22 misdemeanor counts for falsely reporting a crime. Detectives later reportedly connected Ian to the crime when digital forensic experts found a trace of the Lilithistruth account on his work laptop. He was taken into custody on May 13, 2021. He faced federal charges of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, perjury, and cyberstalking.

Angela is Likely Maintaining a Low Profile While Ian is Incarcerated at a Federal Prison Today

Following Angela’s arrest, the prosecution built a strong case against her, including digital forensic evidence. Their case also highlighted that she had falsely claimed to have cervical cancer, impersonated two of Ian’s former girlfriends over email, and forged doctors’ notes. Court records specify that Angela had forged a paycheck from Orange County and another paycheck from her employer. On October 17, 2017, she avoided a jury trial by pleading guilty to all the charges against her, including 10 felony counts and 22 misdemeanor counts. She was subsequently sentenced to 5 years in a state prison. She also received 342 days of credit for the time she had already served. In April 2017, Ian reportedly annulled his marriage to Angela.

On July 19, 2020, Angela was released from the state prison and remained on parole until July 19, 2021. According to one report, she began living in another state after her release. On the other hand, Ian faced a federal jury trial after his arrest in May 2021. The jury convicted him of cyberstalking, perjury, conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, and obstruction of justice on June 30, 2023. Right after, he received a sentence of 10 years and 1 month in federal prison, which was to be followed by 3 years of supervised release. Ian is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, and his release date is set for January 31, 2031. As of writing, Angela appears to be maintaining a low profile away from the spotlight.

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