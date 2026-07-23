Ian Diaz: Where is the Convict Now?

Netflix’s ‘A Toxic Love Story’ is a true crime documentary film that chronicles the deceitful plot woven by Ian Diaz to frame his ex-fiancée, Michelle Hadley, with the help of his then-wife, Angela Connell. Initially, the authorities apprehended Michelle for a crime she didn’t commit. However, as the detectives uncovered the string of lies and fake emails, they were eventually led to Ian, who was brought to justice. In the documentary, several acquaintances of Ian, Angela, and Michelle feature and provide a detailed account of how Ian planned and carried out the entire scheme.

Ian Diaz Worked With His Wife to Frame His Ex-Fiancée

Born around 1978, Ian R. Diaz grew up to become a US Deputy Marshal in Southern California, where he was responsible for protecting federal judges. In August 2013, he crossed paths with Michelle Hadley on a dating website. As they became closer, the two got engaged. A couple of months after their engagement, in May 2015, they purchased a condo together near Disneyland in Anaheim, California. As per Michelle’s accounts, Ian started changing her little by little, asking her to wear fake nails and dress a certain way. He even allegedly pressured her into having sex with another man while he watched. In addition, Michelle claimed that Ian installed security cameras inside the house, facing the kitchen, to keep an eye on her at all times. A few months later, in August 2015, the couple reportedly parted ways, but not amicably.

Not long after, in January 2016, Ian met Angela Connell at a Starbucks in Anaheim, and the two began dating. Within a month or so, he proposed to her, and they tied the knot, after which she moved in with him at the condo he previously shared with Michelle. A few months later, Angela told Ian that she was pregnant with twins. Around the same time, she began receiving threatening emails from “Lilithistruth,” who claimed that she was being stalked and blamed her for stealing someone’s “treasured home.” When the Anaheim Police Department got involved, Ian and Angela told them they suspected Michelle was behind the threats. The couple also accused Ian’s ex of responding to Craigslist ads with Angela’s pictures, luring men to their condo for rape fantasy encounters.

On June 24, 2016, Angela dialed 911 to notify the police about an attack on her. She claimed that the attacker “came from behind, shoved me against the wall, choked me and were telling me I’m gonna f**king get it and it’s time for me to get raped.” As a result, Michelle Hadley was arrested that night but released on bail. However, she was re-arrested when another rape fantasy encounter was reported by Ian and Angela on July 14. Michelle was charged with 10 felony counts, including attempted rape, and faced the possibility of life in prison. While she was behind bars, Ian sold their condo. While the police were building a case against Michelle, they uncovered that Ian and Angela seemed to have orchestrated the cyberstalking and harassment plot to frame Ian’s ex-fiancée.

Investigators Took the Help of a Key Witness to Apprehend Ian Diaz

Eventually, on January 9, 2017, Michelle was released and exonerated, while Angela was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, a few days later. Ian’s wife was charged with 10 felony counts, including false imprisonment, fraud, and falsely reporting a crime. She pleaded guilty to all the charges against her and received a five-year sentence. A few months later, in April 2017, Ian annulled his marriage to Angela. That same year, the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (DOJ-OIG) Cyber Investigations Office opened an investigation into Ian’s possible involvement in the crimes committed by Angela.

The authorities noticed evidence of him abusing his position as Deputy US Marshal and coaching Angela to frame Michelle. More evidence against Ian Diaz came out when Rick, the man who responded to the rape fantasy Craigslist ad, came forward and testified against Ian. It turned out that Ian posed as Lilithistruth and conversed with Rick to act out the rape fantasy at his Anaheim condo. Armed with enough evidence, the investigators arrested Ian on May 13, 2021, for framing Michelle for the rape fantasy schemes and cyberstalking.

Ian Diaz is Currently Incarcerated at a Texas Prison

Ian Diaz pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and took matters to court. During his 2023 trial, the prosecution told the jury that he targeted and framed Michelle Hadley to get her to leave the condo they purchased together. Ultimately, in March 2023, the jury found him guilty of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, cyberstalking, perjury, and obstruction of justice. Three months later, on June 30, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his crimes, in addition to three years of supervised release. Soon after his conviction, Ian and his defense counsel filed a motion to get his conviction overturned. However, in January 2025, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his appeal and upheld his conviction. As of today, the 48-year-old convict is serving his sentence at the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas, with his release date scheduled for January 2031.

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