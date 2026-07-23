Michelle Hadley: Where is Ian Diaz’s Ex-fiancée Now?

Michelle Susan Hadley was living in California in 2016 when her former fiancé, Ian Diaz, and his wife, Angela Diaz, accused her of stalking and threatening them. The case is revisited in Netflix’s ‘A Toxic Love Story,’ drawing attention to the complicated aftermath of a relationship that once seemed built on a shared future. The documentary explores the investigation that helped authorities determine that Michelle was falsely accused, leading her to spend 88 days in prison before the charges against her were officially dismissed. It also features interviews with her, in which she discusses the emotional consequences she faced in its aftermath.

Michelle Hadley Was in Prison For 88 Days Before She Was Exonerated

Michelle Hadley had just stepped into the world of online dating when she first met Ian Diaz in 2013. As their conversations deepened, they grew to like each other and ultimately began dating. The couple eventually purchased a condo in Anaheim, California, for which Michelle used her savings to cover the down payment. By then, Ian had reportedly proposed to her, and they got engaged. However, cracks began appearing in their relationship in 2015, and they decided to go their separate ways. Shortly following that, Ian tied the knot with Angela Diaz. According to official reports, things took a turn in September 2015, when an argument broke out between Ian and Michelle over emails about the condo’s financial issues, during which Michelle made some biblical references.

By May 2016, Ian and Angela claimed that they had received life-threatening emails from an account named “Lilithistruth.” According to police records, because the language in those emails was similar to that used in Michelle’s previous emails, suspicion fell on her. Reports state that shortly after, Angela and Ian alleged that a man looking for a “rape fantasy” showed up at their condo after Angela’s picture and address were provided to him. Michelle was arrested for stalking and attempted forcible rape in June 2016 and was released on bail before she was re-arrested in July 2016. However, officials soon discovered that the IP addresses associated with the threatening emails originated from Angela and Ian’s condo and her phone, per the records.

Ultimately, Michelle’s charges were dismissed in January 2017, and she was officially exonerated. Angela was arrested on January 6, 2017, and charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, fraud, possession of a forged check, perjury, forgery, and grand theft. She pleaded guilty to all charges on October 17, 2017, and was sentenced to 5 years in state prison. Ian was also arrested in May 2021 and faced charges of cyberstalking, perjury, and obstructing a federal proceeding. He was convicted of the charges and sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison. Michelle filed a lawsuit against the City of Anaheim and the officials involved in 2018. In April 2021, she reportedly reached a settlement with the defendants for more than $1 million.

Michelle is Thriving as a Customer Relationship Management Professional

Michelle Hadley earned a Bachelor of Arts in Medieval and Early Modern Studies and completed a minor in Women’s Studies from Dickinson College in 2009. She later attained a Master of Business Administration in Marketing at Chapman University in 2007. She began her professional trajectory as a Program Assistant for the Center for Talented Youth at Johns Hopkins University in July 2007 and worked there for two months. Following that, Michelle served in several positions as an Intern at Biblioteca Italiana delle Donne and the Historical Society of Laguna Woods before becoming Learning Community Coordinator, Peer Tutor, and Dana Intern at Dickinson College.

Over the next few years, Michelle continued excelling in her roles as Claims Examiner II at Sedgwick CMS (February 2010 to November 2011), Proposal and Marketing Support Manager at York Risk Services Group (October 2011 to July 2014), Marketing Manager at JMAC Lending (December 2015 to June 2016), and Chief Marketing Officer at LotusLabs Consultancy (June 2016 to October 2017). In October 2017, Michelle stepped into the role of CRM Manager at The Body Shop and later became a Data Analytics professional before leaving the organization in November 2019. Following that, she joined Candid as a Director of CRM and was then promoted to Director of Engagement and Organic Marketing.

Michelle moved on from Candid in March 2021. While working there, she joined Saks Fifth Avenue as a Director of CRM and Insights. Her dedication paid off when she rose through the ranks to become AVP of Marketing, Strategy, and Insights and continued serving in the role until October 2021. Her entrepreneurial drive then led her to become the founder of Les Coeurs Sauvages before leaving the position in January 2024. Since February 2023, Michelle has been working remotely as a Customer Relationship Management Consultant. Apart from that, she has also made a name for herself in her role as a Customer Relationship Management Manager at Jenson USA since September 2024.

Michelle Cherishes Every Moment She Spends With Her Daughter

Michelle has never allowed the ordeal to define her life and has channeled her energy into sharing her story with others. It led her to write two books, ‘The Courage to Heal: Emerge to Thrive after Trauma’ and ‘The Courage to Love: Dating After Trauma: A Survivor’s Guide to Choosing Love From Power, Not Fear.’ They were both published in December 2025. Michelle has also been a proud advocate, raising awareness about domestic violence. From time to time, she helps raise funds for domestic abuse survivors. Moreover, she has been quite vocal about her political views.

In her personal life, Michelle had begun dating after the ordeal, which helped her embrace motherhood when she welcomed her beloved daughter into the world. While speaking about her daughter, she wrote, “Raising this beautiful girl is my fairy tale ending.” She continued, “I’m not a princess, but I get to be the hero in my own story.” As of writing, she has focused entirely on her personal growth. Apart from that, Michelle spends most of her time cuddling with her pup. She also receives immense support and encouragement from her father, Mike Hadley, and her mother. Whenever she gets the opportunity, Michelle enjoys participating in adventurous activities like kayaking.

Read More: Daniel Arguelles: Where is Charles Manson’s Alleged Son Now?