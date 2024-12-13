Joey Weatherwax Murder: Where is Micah Holland Now?

When Joey Weatherwax was murdered in a cold-blooded fashion, shockwaves were sent across the entire community. As the investigators dug deep into the life of the victim, they came across some dark familial issues that eventually led them straight to the perpetrator responsible for the killing of Joey. The entire case is explored in a detailed manner in the episode titled ‘Cousin Swap’ of ‘Feuds Turned Fatal.’ Focusing on the investigation that followed the murder, the episode also features insightful interviews with the victim’s loved ones, who share their experiences and how the loss affected them.

Joey Weatherwax Was Found Dead Outside His Cousin’s House During a Family Gathering

On November 21, 1981, Joey Allen Weatherwax entered the lives of Kathy Campbell and Donald Charles Weatherwax. Raised in Christian County, Kentucky, he grew up surrounded by the love and support of his loved ones, including his three brothers — Donald Weatherwax, Thomas Coleman, and Kodie Campbell — and a sister named Oksana Marquez. He seemingly had a good relationship with his stepfather, Neal Campbell, as well. Given his religious beliefs, Joey was an integral part of the Little Red House of Prayer. At some point, he was married to a woman named Christina, with whom he seemingly shared two sons named Jamison and Jace Weatherwax.

Unfortunately, the marriage did not work out for some personal reason, and the couple parted ways after a few years. Despite that, he had various things to look forward to, including witnessing his sons achieving great things in life and making him proud. However, fate had some other ideas. On September 9, 2012, 30-year-old Joey Weatherwax was found dead on Old Palmyra Road in Beverly, Christian County. When the authorities arrived at the scene of the crime, they learned that he died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Immediately, a homicide investigation was launched as the detectives collected clues and evidence they could find on and around the body.

Joey Weatherwax’s Wife Remarried Within His Family

Once the evidence was gathered, the police began interviewing Joey Weatherwax’s family, friends, neighbors, and other acquaintances in order to learn the circumstances of the tragic death and then identify the potential suspects. Upon connecting the dots, the detectives were led to the victim’s cousin, Micah Holland, whom they considered the primary suspect. As they dug deeper into him, they learned that Joey and Micah were a part of the extended family while growing up in Christian County. Since both had been battling several mental and emotional issues, they were prescribed medications to cope with them.

Not only that, but another common denominator between the two cousins was the alcohol and drug issues they both faced. Despite having so many things to relate to, a serious animosity took birth between them regarding Christina, who married Micah after her divorce from Joey. Things allegedly began worsening when Micah had a heated altercation with other family members in Clarksville, Tennessee, at the end of which he thought that everyone was against him. According to him, Joey and a few other family members loosened the lug nuts on the wheels of his car in addition to cutting off his brake or power steering lines.

Things Got Heated Between Joey Weatherwax and One of His Cousins

In another instance, it was alleged that Joey had asked his grandmother for some money to purchase ammunition for shooting his cousin to death. On the night of September 8, 2012, another cousin of the victim named Kyle Cherry, reportedly hosted a get-together at his house on Old Palmyra Road. Despite being in attendance, Joey was allegedly constantly conversing with Micah via phone. Both of them made serious threats against each other, according to Micah. By the end of their back and forth, the suspect threatened the victim, telling him that he was on the way to confront him. Awaiting his cousin’s arrival, Joey allegedly decided to arm himself and be prepared.

When Micah finally arrived outside Kyle’s residence, Joey approached his vehicle with a loaded firearm, as per the claims of the suspect, and that’s when Micah shot him in the chest from his open car window. While he was fleeing from the scene of the crime, he reportedly ran over his fatally injured cousin, causing him further damage. After gathering enough evidence against him, the police arrested Micah and charged him with the murder of Joey Weatherwax.

Micah Holland is Incarcerated at a Kentucky Prison Facility

Around late 2013, Micah Holland’s trial got underway. During the trial, the prosecution presented strong arguments and concrete evidence against the defendant, while the defense claimed that it was an act of self-defense as the victim was allegedly armed and intended to cause harm to him. In November 2013, after much deliberation, the jury reached a verdict and found Micah guilty of the wanton murder of Joey Weatherwax. Thus, about a month later, on December 18, the convict was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his crimes.

In the following years, the killer and his attorneys appealed the conviction and sentencing to be overturned quite a few times. However, each time, the court denied the appeals and upheld the conviction. As of today, Micah Holland is serving his sentence behind bars at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex at 200 Road to Justice in West Liberty, Kentucky.

