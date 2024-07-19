Is John Allman’s House in Find Me Falling Real?

In Netflix’s ‘Find Me Falling,’ a former rockstar named John Allman moves to Cyprus while reeling from a recent failure. While he was a huge thing in the 90s, his latest album didn’t receive good reviews, making John wonder if he should call it quits. Because this is such an important decision, he wants to consider it alone, in solitude, and removed from any noise of other people’s opinions. For this, he buys a house on the cliff and receives a great price for it, only to discover why the house remained unoccupied for so long before he moved into it. While the location provides a great view, it is not real. SPOILERS AHEAD

John Allman’s House is Not as Near the Cliff in Real Life

The proximity of John’s new house to the cliffside gives him a magnificent view, but it also poses a huge problem because it also serves as a hotspot for people intending to kill themselves. In real life, the house doesn’t exist quite as close to the cliff and was made to look so by the filmmakers. The scenes with the cliff and the house were filmed separately, and the magic of editing brought them together. So, anyone wishing to visit the house must travel further to get the view from the cliff.

‘Find Me Falling’ has been entirely lensed in Cyprus, with the cities of Peyia and Nicosia serving as the primary locations. John’s house on the cliff was constructed by the production designers and modified to reflect John’s inner turmoil. The house’s proximity to the cliff also shows how close he is to the precipice and how defeated he feels in life. The house’s location on the clifftop, which is removed from the rest of the village, also reflects John’s desire for solitude and the loneliness he is experiencing in his life.

The filmmakers designed every part of his house to reflect his mental state, and any changes he makes in it also show his tumultuous emotional journey. When he discovers that people jumped to their deaths from the cliff, he decides to put up a fence to stop people from entering the area. This shows his desire to seclude himself further. Eventually, however, he comes out of his loneliness. He finds meaning and purpose in his life when we see a sign erected at the cliff, directing the people to his house, giving them a chance to talk it out and take another shot at living. Considering all this, it is clear that the makers of ‘Find Me Falling’ meticulously designed the house and its location to give more meaning to John’s story and bring more weight to it, even when it is fictional.

