John and Jevon: The Twins Are Now Proud Nurses

With Netflix’s ‘You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment’ living up to its title in every way conceivable, we get a reality documentary series we can only describe as absolutely gripping. After all, it revolves around a small group of identical twins as they change their diets and lifestyles to really explore the way different foods can impact one’s body in more forms than just physical. Amongst them were actually Buffalo, New York, natives John Whittington III and Jevonny “Jevon” Franklin Whittington – so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them, we’ve got the details for you.

Who Are John and Jevon?

It was reportedly back when John and Jevon were mere kids that they first developed an interest in the service industry thanks to them hailing from a long line of nurses, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. The truth is their mother is an active nurse while their elder sister is a nursing professor at D’Youville University, so that’s what they pursued upon graduating from the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts too. “I knew I wanted to do something in healthcare, so I started school studying physical therapy,” the latter once said. “I did a year of that and the pace just wasn’t for me. It didn’t feel right,” so he switched to nursing.

In fact, from what we can tell, both John and Jevon earned a Bachelor’s in the Science in Nursing (BSN) at D’Youville University in 2022, by which point they’d realized its true scope. “There are so many different things you can do,” the latter added. “I didn’t think any other profession would give me that.” This, combined with their own interest in fitness, health, as well as wellness honestly made them one of the best candidates for the Stanford vegan vs. omnivore twin diets. And they then thrived in it despite being admitted undereaters thanks to pure dedication, as seen in the original production.

Where Are John and Jevon Now?

Although John and Jevon are in the same field and have always been by each other’s side, things have changed in the past two years as they’ve graduated college to establish their respective careers. They’re still as close as ever personally, but while the former currently serves as a Medical/Surgery Registered Nurse at Erie County Medical Center, the latter is an Operating Room Registered Nurse at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The twins are both actually still based in Buffalo, New York; it’s just that they are now employed at different institutions and building separate careers.

Jevon, who was eager for his Operating Room specialization, has since revealed that he “was provided an opportunity to shadow and observe and, fresh out of school as a graduate nurse, that further drew me to Roswell Park. It means a lot to be able to support patients and to come to work every day for them. I feel like I’m participating in something that truly matters, that’s making a positive difference in the world… Perioperative nursing was unlike any field of nursing I had experienced up to that point.”

Jevon continued, “So much of my time here in this past year has been spent learning and just really trying to grow, stretch and understand my role. It’s really cool to look back on where I was a year ago. I wasn’t sure that this was it for me at the time because I’m the kind of person that loves anything as long as I’m good at it, and I could tell it was going to take a while for me to get good at this. But it’s been a really interesting learning curve and it’s worked out really well for me. I love the field I’m in.”

“There are times when I’m fearful or anxious, but I remind myself of the role I play and what I represent to patients who look like me,” Jevon said. “Sometimes, we have to kind of swallow that fear because it’s ok if you don’t know everything all the time. I’m learning every day… I’m really happy to come into work. I’ve come to appreciate the beauty of coming to work where … there are bigger things going on and so much to see. It’s a great place to get really good experience,” and of course, his brother likely feels the same way.

Read More: Where Are Pam and Wendy Drew Now?