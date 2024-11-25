Who Was John Brewer Eustace?

The investigation into JonBenét Ramsey’s murder has confounded authorities for decades. Over the years, numerous suspects have come under police scrutiny, including John Brewer Eustace. Arrested in North Carolina, Eustace displayed several concerning behaviors that led investigators to consider his potential involvement in the high-profile case. Netflix’s ‘Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey’ delves into the investigation surrounding Eustace, shedding light on the steps authorities took and the conclusions they ultimately reached.

John Brewer Eustace Had a Scrapbook About the Ramsey Family

John Brewer Eustace, a drifter originally from California, led a transient lifestyle throughout his adult years. Having dropped out of high school, he worked various labor jobs, traveling from state to state across the West and South. His name first came to public attention when, on March 27, 1997, he walked into the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County police station and turned himself in. Eustace confessed that just two days earlier, he had abducted a 2-year-old girl named Elizabeth Bradwell from her mother’s basement in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Eustace revealed that he had broken into the house by removing a window screen and then abducted the young girl, Elizabeth Bradwell, from her home. He had been living in the nearby neighborhood, and after keeping the child for several days, he abandoned her. She was later found in a neighbor’s backyard. When police searched his residence, they discovered a scrapbook about the Ramsey family, especially concentrating on JonBenét Ramsey’s case. One of the prevailing theories in JonBenét’s murder was that an intruder had entered through the basement window, mirroring Eustace’s method of entry during the abduction. The Boulder police were immediately alerted to the connection and traveled to North Carolina to question him further.

After extensive questioning, authorities determined that Eustace was not connected to JonBenét Ramsey’s murder. He had a solid alibi—records confirmed he was at work, with his time card showing he had clocked in during the time of her death. Additionally, his DNA did not match the evidence found at the crime scene. However, for his crimes in Charlotte, Eustace faced severe charges, including first-degree burglary, kidnapping, rape, a first-degree sexual offense, and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was convicted and sentenced to an extraordinary 98 years, 11 months, and 20 days in prison. Now 59 years old, Eustace is serving his sentence at the Pamlico Correctional Institution in North Carolina. His next parole review is scheduled for December 2024.

