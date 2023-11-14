John Connolly: The FBI Agent Turned Convict is Now Indefinitely Free

Navigating the intricate world of mobsters and crime lords unveils a web of complexities, where loyalties, negotiations, betrayal, and constantly shifting allegiances define the landscape. In the annals of the rise and fall of notorious mob bosses, one name that prominently surfaces is that of John Connolly, an FBI special agent whose story has been touched upon in Netflix’s ‘How to Become a Mob Boss.’ The tale of John Connolly serves as a chapter in the ongoing saga of law enforcement’s dance with the dark underbelly of organized crime, offering insights into the complex interplay between those tasked with upholding justice and the shadowy figures they pursue.

John Connolly’s Ties to Mobsters

Connolly, born on August 1, 1940, spent his formative years in the Old Harbor Housing Project in Boston, residing with his family until the age of 12. During this time, he crossed paths with the notorious Bulger family, notably James Bulger, leader of the Mercer Street gang. James Bulger’s intervention, chasing away boys who were bullying Connolly, left an indelible mark on their connection. In 1952, John’s family relocated to the City Point neighborhood in South Boston. Despite the challenges of his early environment, Connolly’s trajectory took an impressive turn as he earned a graduate degree in Public Administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. Embarking on his FBI career in 1968, he served in the Baltimore and San Francisco field offices before eventually being transferred to the bustling realm of New York City.

Much of Connolly’s distinguished career within the FBI was dedicated to navigating the intricate realm of organized crime. Known for his flashy appearances, Connolly earned respect and appreciation for his work, becoming a notable figure in the bureau. His career reached a commendable pinnacle when he retired from the FBI in 1990, concluding his service with honor. Subsequently, he transitioned to a new role as the Director of Security/Public Affairs for Boston Edison, a position offered by former Boston FBI Special Agent John Kehoe.

However, this seemingly tranquil chapter in Connolly’s life took a drastic turn in 2005 when he faced a serious indictment on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The accusations were tied to the 1982 slaying of John B. Callahan and the 1981 murder of Roger Wheeler, alleging Connolly’s involvement in mingling and conspiring with notorious mobsters such as James “Whitey” Bulger, Steve Flemmi, and the infamous Winter Hill Gang.

Where is John Connolly Now?

In addition to the murder charges, the legal saga surrounding Connolly escalated when, on December 22, 1999, he faced indictments for alerting James “Whitey” Bulger and Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi to ongoing investigations, falsifying FBI reports to conceal their criminal activities, and accepting bribes. The year 2000 saw Connolly confronted with additional racketeering-related charges. Following a trial in 2002, he was convicted and subsequently handed a ten-year sentence in federal prison. The intricacies of Connolly’s illicit connections were further laid bare during his 2008 trial when Bulger associates Flemmi, Martorano, and Kevin Weeks testified for the prosecution, providing detailed accounts of Connolly’s associations with Bulger and Flemmi. The legal repercussions continued in 2008 when Connolly was convicted on state charges of second-degree murder in Florida, leading to a 40-year prison sentence.

After being released from federal prison in 2008, Connolly was transferred to a Florida state prison to serve the remaining duration of his sentence. In April 2020, he sought permission to complete his sentence under home confinement, citing concerns about contracting COVID-19. Initially declined by a Miami-Dade judge, he was later granted a medical release on February 17, 2021, as he was believed to be “terminally ill” at the time. In April 2023, a Florida parole board ruled in favor of allowing Connolly to continue his convalescence indefinitely with his wife, Elizabeth, with whom he shares three sons, in the Bay State. The interstate compact signed by this 83-year-old specifies a “termination of supervision” scheduled for December of 2047, marking the latest chapter in the legal and medical odyssey of a once-prominent FBI agent.

