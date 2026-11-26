John Fury: Where is Tyson Fury’s Dad Now?

Netflix’s ‘At Home With the Furys’ provides an insight into the personal lives of renowned boxer Tyson Fury and his loved ones as they navigate the various ups and downs of daily life. One of the most influential people in his life, who also features in the show and in the Netflix documentary ‘Tyson Fury,’ is his supportive, loving, caring father, John Fury. Throughout the series, we see precisely how the latter likes to stay close to his roots, has strong opinions about how to live life, and hopes his son will walk away from the game before it’s too late.

John Fury is a Former Professional Boxer

Claiming descent from a family of Irish Travelers, John Fury was born in Tuam, Ireland, on May 22, 1965. However, his father apparently relocated to Manchester, England, when he was merely 4 years old to look for work. Given his claims that his family has had many bare-knuckle fighters, it is easy to see why he himself eventually decided to pursue boxing as a career and try his luck in the sport. According to records, John’s first match took place on April 28, 1987, when he fought Adam Fogerty, but he lost by points after a total of 4 rounds.

John participated in 13 professional boxing matches in his career, winning 8, losing 4, and drawing 4, with his last being a loss to Steve Garber by knockout on June 10, 1995. Nevertheless, since 4 of his 5 sons – Tyson, Shane, Tommy, and Ramon – followed in his footsteps to become a part of the boxing world, it is evident he is pretty proud of all that he has achieved. Indeed, in the Netflix show, all of this is evident in the way he still loves the sport and is involved in his sons’ professional lives. However, his care for his children, grandchildren, and extended loved ones is unequivocally above all else.

John Fury Has Faced a Few Legal Issues Over the Years

In recent years, John has been involved in several controversies and arguments while representing his sons, especially Tyson. Season 1 of the show features one such memorable incident between him and Jake Paul when he fought him for Tommy’s honor after the latter’s seemingly biased commentary in a match. A man deeply in love with his heritage, the former boxer can often be found outside enjoying nature while living out of his camper. That said, John has a history of legal trouble.

In 2011, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for attacking a man named Oathie Sykes over a grudge that started in 1999 in Cyprus. The 2010 assault, wherein he tried to gouge the man’s eye out, left him blind in one eye, and the victim claimed that John also wanted to injure his other eye. The former boxer eventually admitted to wounding Sykes with the intent to cause grievous harm. However, he was released from jail in February 2015, two months before Tyson defeated Wladimir Klitschko in Germany to become the heavyweight champion of the world.

John Fury is Focusing on Family Today

As of writing, John Fury continues to live his life to the fullest and is actively involved in helping his sons build a life for themselves. However, in saying that, he has also been vocal about his disapproval of Tyson reversing his retirement and returning to the ring in 2026 at the age of 37, purely because he is worried about his well-being. He understands there is still a lot of ambition and drive left in his son despite his personal mental health struggles, but he knows age is a factor that needs to be considered.

No matter what, though, John remains proud. Additionally, we should mention that he has always felt a sense of real fulfillment in his role as the head of the Fury family, so despite everything, he ensures he maintains good relationships with his daughters-in-law and 25 grandchildren. He has 7 from Tyson and his loving wife, Paris; 2 from Tommy and his forever life partner, Molly; and many more from his 3 other sons, who largely prefer to keep their personal experiences well away from the limelight.

As for his professional life, John is affiliated with Gold Star Promotions and Events. In March 2022, he became a brand ambassador for Free Bets, a sports betting website based in the United Kingdom. His book, ‘When Fury Takes Over: My Bare-Knuckle Life,’ was released in October 2023, in which he delved into everything from his background to his career to his current standing. He details how he has almost always been part of his sons’ training camps before every big fight, just to ensure they are in a good place both physically and mentally before the big day. Additionally, he often posts content on social media platforms like Instagram, where he has nearly 500K followers. Thriving in his professional and personal life, we are optimistic that John is quite content and hope that he and his loved ones have a bright future ahead.

Read More: Is At Home With the Furys Scripted or Real?