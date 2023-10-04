John Whaite: Where is The Great British Bake Off Season 3 Winner Now?

‘The Great British Bake Off’ is a beloved television baking competition that has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. With its warm and wholesome atmosphere, it has become a staple of British television, celebrating the art of baking in all its delectable forms. Season 3 aired in 2012, with the charismatic duo of Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as the hosts, while Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood assumed the responsibility of discerning judges.

The third season welcomed a batch of 12 talented home bakers who competed in a series of mouthwatering challenges, aiming to impress the judges with their culinary prowess. At the end of the season, John Whaite emerged as the winner with his impeccable baking skills and charming personality. If you’re eager to delve into more details about his journey and what he is up to nowadays, we have all the answers. Let’s get started!

John Whaite’s The Great British Bake Off Journey

John Whaite was born on May 28, 1989, in Wigan, Greater Manchester, England. He grew up in a family with a deep appreciation for cooking and baking. From a young age, John developed a passion for the culinary arts, often spending time in the kitchen with his family, experimenting with recipes, and honing his baking skills. While enrolled in law studies at the University of Manchester, John Whaite decided to audition for the show and was chosen as a contestant. Remarkably, shortly after the filming of the show commenced, he managed to take his law exams and achieved a first-class degree. Despite this academic success, he opted to remain on the show, prioritizing his passion for baking over his legal career.

In the first episode, John Whaite showcased his culinary skills with a Toffee Apple, Orange, and cranberry Upside Down Cake as his signature dish and a Hidden Pink Hearts Cake as his showstopper. Despite landing in the 11th position in this episode, his creativity and flavors likely left a lasting impression on the judges. However, it was in the second episode that John truly shone. He presented a diverse array of dishes, including Coriander and chili rotis, Garlic, Pomegranate and Potato Pitas, and Fig, Walnut, and Gruyere Bagels, along with Blueberry and White Chocolate Bagels. This impressive combination of savory and sweet creations not only showcased his versatility as a baker but also won him the coveted title of “star baker” for the first and only time during the season.

Despite his consistent and impressive performance throughout the season, John faced a significant setback when he suffered a major finger injury caused by a mishap with a food processor blade. The severity of the injury required him to temporarily leave the episode and seek immediate medical attention. It’s noteworthy that in that particular episode, John had prepared Spicy Toffee Puddings and Raspberry and White Chocolate Puddings as his signature dishes. Unfortunately, due to the injury, he was unable to complete his showstopper dish.

In the finale of the third season of the show John Whaite faced off against formidable competitors, James Morton and Brendan Lynch, in a closely contested battle for the title. John’s culinary prowess and creativity came to the forefront as he presented an Italian Sausage and Roasted Vegetable Pithivier and a Heaven and Hell Chiffon Cake in the showdown. These showstopping creations showcased his versatility as a baker and he was declared the winner of the competition.

Where is John Whaite Now?

Following his victory in the third season of ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ John Whaite embarked on a remarkable journey in the world of baking and culinary arts. He decided to further hone his skills and pursue a professional baking career by enrolling in the prestigious classes at Le Cordon Bleu. In 2015, John took a significant step by opening his cookery school, which he has named the Barn Kitchen Baking School. This culinary haven was established on the family farm in his hometown of Lancashire.

Alongside his culinary endeavors, John Whaite also made a mark as an accomplished author. He has published several books, each offering a delightful glimpse into his passion for baking and cooking. His first book, ‘John Whaite Bakes,’ was released on April 25, 2013, followed by ‘John Whaite Bakes at Home’ on March 27, 2014. In April 2016, he presented ‘Perfect Plates in 5 Ingredients,’ and in October 2017, he shared ‘Comfort: Food to Soothe the Soul.’ In 2019, John penned ‘A Flash in the Pan,’ a collection of recipes designed for cooking using only a stovetop pan, showcasing his versatility in the kitchen.

Most recently, in August 2023, John released his autobiography, ‘Dancing on Eggshells,’ providing readers with a personal and introspective look into his life. As a celebrity chef, John has graced various TV shows and platforms, showcasing his culinary expertise and engaging with audiences. He made notable appearances as a resident chef on the ITV breakfast program ‘Lorraine,’ and was a guest chef on popular shows such as ‘This Morning,’ ‘What’s Cooking?’ ‘The Alan Titchmarsh Show,’ and ‘Sunday Brunch.’

John is currently a resident chef at ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch.’ John’s foray into the world of entertainment expanded even further when he made television history by appearing on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ as part of the first male same-sex couple with Johannes Radebe. He continued to share his dancing talents with audiences by participating in ‘Strictly Come Dancing – the Live Tour 2022.’ His journey from a baking champion to a television personality and dancer reflects his versatility and willingness to embrace new challenges in the entertainment industry, as is evident from his feature in The Times Magazine. John’s contributions to the world of television have not only entertained audiences but have also made significant strides in promoting diversity and inclusion.

