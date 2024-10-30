Johnny Napolitano: Where is Linda Napolitano’s Son Now?

As a docuseries exploring the tale of professional singer turned housewife Linda Napolitano and her claims of extraterrestrial contact, Netflix’s ‘The Manhattan Alien Abduction’ is unlike any other. After all, it incorporates not just archival footage and dramatic recreations but also exclusive interviews with those close to the matter to really underscore the possible realities behind this situation. Amongst those to thus feature in this original production is actually Linda’s second son/youngest child Johnny Napolitano, who allegedly also had a strange encounter of his own in the early 1990s.

Johnny Napolitano Doesn’t Really Like to Rehash the Past Anymore

It was in the early 1990s when Johnny woke up one night as if from a bad dream, just to find three gray beings standing right at his door before suddenly losing all functions. The only thing he remembers is being dragged and levitated, but in the process, he sees his mother standing right near him and not moving, making it appear to him as if she didn’t care to save him at all. Little did he know she was frozen in place too, unable to move or do anything to help him – she had no idea her own experiences a few years ago would come back to haunt her 8/9-year-old son.

According to Johnny’s own accounts, he has never really talked about his encounter in public because it did leave him traumatized, so the only person he prefers to hash it with is his therapist. He claims he has since processed everything and asserts that the claims his mother coached him through everything are not very believable, considering everything he remembers and experiences. Nevertheless, the one thing he does much differently to his mother is that while she continues to speak on her awareness in an effort to shine a light upon the possibility of life beyond Earth, he prefers to focus much more on his own personal experiences.

Johnny Napolitano Has Built a Life of His Own

While Johnny doesn’t really prefer to be in the limelight, we do know the New York native is still based in the Big Apple, where he serves as a Dog Walker and a Peer Advocate at Odyssey House. The Xavier High School, St. George Academy, and Hunter College graduate previously used to be a mailer/messenger, but she changed gears to provide a better life for his young family. That’s because this Human Psychology graduate is currently engaged to Deniece Kinash and is raising two children (both sons), seemingly from a prior relationship, and he wishes to give them the best possible life.

We should also mention that this Former City Carrier at USPS Letter Carrier, Former Mailer at the New York Post, Former Associate at Rite Aid, and Former Self-Employed Messenger are full of promise but are not able to deliver. Johnny may be shy about his alleged alien experiences, but he has never shied away from expressing his political opinions and sharing what is going on with the world, which honestly says a lot about him. Honestly, this car enthusiast seems to have moved on in his life in every sense of the word so as to be at peace, which is all that truly matters in the long run.

