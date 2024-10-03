Where Was Joker: Folie à Deux Filmed?

Helmed by director Todd Phillips, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ continues the story of Arthur Fleck, adding to its gritty Gotham backdrops with courtroom and Arkham segments. The Joker falls in love with Lee Quinzel, his number one fan, who takes him on a musical journey as he faces a trial for his crimes. Just as he is split between the two personalities of Arthur Fleck and the Joker, the crime thriller switches between Gotham’s dreary backdrops and the troubled lovers’ vibrant musical numbers.

Joker: Folie à Deux Filming Locations

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ was filmed in and around Los Angeles, California; New York; and New Jersey. Principal photography began on December 11, 2022, and was wrapped up by April 6, 2023. Joaquin Phoenix shared that Lady Gaga initially suggested doing their musical performances live, something she was used to as a stage performer. Phoenix immediately shot down the offer, but his costar was very supportive, helping him feel comfortable on his musical journey with her.

New York City, New York

The most recognizable and prominent locations in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ were captured in New York City. The Big Apple has often stood in for Gotham City in films, as the fictional metropolis is partially based on it. The Guason Stairs, now dubbed the Joker Stairs, make a return after being made famous by the first film. Harley Quinn is seen climbing the stairs and dancing on them, alluding to her walking down the same path as Arthur Fleck. The Guason Stairs are located in the Highbridge neighborhood in the Bronx, connecting Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street. The Bronx neighborhoods are used to portray an economically poorer section of Gotham in the film. HBO’s ‘The Penguin‘ also shoots sequences in the Bronx, depicting the slum-like neighborhoods of Gotham City to great effect.

The New York County Courthouse portrays the court exterior seen in the movie as Arthur is being brought there for his trial. The grand steps and columns of the structure are shown to be vandalized as a large crowd gathers there in Arthur’s support. Situated at 60 Centre Street, the New York County Courthouse houses the state supreme court. Its Greek architectural elements, immense scale, and granite facade sharply contrast with the anarchy incited by the Joker.

Belleville, New Jersey

The New Jersey township of Belleville in Essex County became an important filming location for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ with the Soho Hospital transforming into the Arkham Asylum. Located on 520 Belleville Avenue and also known as the Essex County Hospital, the institution began as an isolation hospital to treat patients with highly infectious diseases. The impressive structure of the hospital became the perfect exterior set for Arkham Asylum, where the Joker is held in captivity and meets Harley Quinn.

The production team went into overdrive when it came to transforming the hospital into Arkham Asylum, erecting barbed wire fences, and installing searchlights, signs, and plaques. In late March 2023, residents of Belleville noticed the hospital building covered in an amber light as smoke bellowed and searchlights roamed. This was likely when the cast and crew shot the Joker and Harley Quinn’s prison break segment. The hospital is also featured as a backdrop in ‘A Beautiful Mind.’

Los Angeles County, California

Filming within Los Angeles County, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ captured most of its interior and musical sequences in Warner Brothers Burbank Studios. On-location shooting was carried out in Downtown LA, portraying parts of Gotham City. Situated on 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, the Warner Brothers Burbank Studios is known for its long history with cinema and its state-of-the-art facilities. The studio provided the perfect environment for Todd Phillips to blend the film’s gritty psychological drama with the more extravagant and surreal musical numbers performed by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga’s fingers began bleeding while shooting one of the performances, but she continued shooting. Phoenix was performing the tap dance routine he had practiced for months and felt exhausted after the first take. However, witnessing his costar’s dedication gave him the resolve and energy to keep going. Other musical productions shot in the studio include ‘MaXXXine,’ ‘La La Land,’ ‘The Greatest Showman,’ and ‘The Muppets.’

