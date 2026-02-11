Where is Jolanta Wadowska-Król Now? Update on the Lead Poisoning Activist

Helmed by Maciej Pieprzyca, Netflix’s ‘Lead Children,’ also called ‘Olowiane Dzieci,’ tells the story of Dr. Jolanta Wadowska-Król, whose routine as a pediatrician in Szopienice is disrupted when she notices a surge of lead poisoning cases among local children. Many of her initial attempts at alerting people, however, fall short, compelling her to take a stance when no one else would. The government’s efforts to snuff out her campaign only lead to more hurdles along her way, but with the lives of hundreds of children at stake, Jolanta has no choice but to continue forward until change is realized. The Polish drama series, adapted from Michal Jedryka’s book of the same name, gives us a small peek into the larger-than-life endeavors of Jolanta.

Jolanta Fought Against the System to Help Thousands Escape Lead Poisoning

Dr. Jolanta Wadowska-Król was born on June 27, 1939, and studied at the Faculty of Medicine of the Silesian Medical University in Zabrze. After obtaining her specialization in pediatrics in 1968, she started working at the District Clinic in Szopienice. It is here that she began noticing symptoms of lead poisoning among many of her child patients, following which she quickly raised an alarm. After contacting Professor Bożena Hager-Małecka at SMU, she began surveying more children, recording recurring symptoms, and making careful records of preventive measures. In 1975, she famously delivered a public speech in Szopienice, identifying the local smelter factories as the source of this contamination, and urging families to help children escape the effects.

As a result of Jolanta’s initiatives, hundreds of children were relocated to sanatoriums far away from the contaminated cities, where they received treatment and a second chance at life. Back in Szopienice, Jolanta reportedly faced pressure from the authorities, who at that point wanted to prevent news about the lead crisis from reaching a wider audience. As per reports, Jolanta was barred from defending her completed doctoral thesis about lead poisoning cases amongst local children, and all copies of her work were lost over the years. Still, Jolanta kept pushing for the cause, and contributed to enough public pressure by 1975 that the authorities had to give in and order the demolition of the least habitable zones in the city, as well as initiate a resettlement for all the impacted residents.

Jolanta’s Research Achieved Widespread Recognition in the Late 1980s

Following the demolition of the lead-contaminated neighborhoods, Jolanta remained a practicing pediatrician in Katowice, caring for sick children and raising awareness about environmental pollution. While she became a beloved figure in her local community, earning the title of “Our Lady of Szopienicka” along the way, Tolanta’s doctoral thesis didn’t see the light of day for quite some time. After she was barred from defending it in 1975, Jolanta never signed up for a second attempt, following which the thesis was reportedly buried in the archives of the Medical University of Silesia by political authorities. Still, that didn’t stop Jolanta from ensuring the safety of her community, as indicated by the successful rehabilitation program that saved the lives of hundreds, if not thousands.

On 4 June 1989, the Polish United Workers’ Party was officially dissolved, leading to a political transformation in Poland. During this period, a widened scope of research led to renewed interest in Jolanta’s work, with scholars on an international level taking note of her findings and contributions. This marked a turning point in her life, giving her the recognition and acclaim for her persistant efforts. Jolanta, however, continued to be modest about her achievements, claiming that she simply “did the normal work of a district doctor.” As confirmed by the show’s ending, Jolanta officially retired in 2011 and took to travelling as her next passion, checking off all of her dream destinations one by one.

Jolanta Passed Away in 2023, Two Years After Receiving an Honorary Doctorate

In 2015, Jolanta received the Honorary Badge of Merit for the Protection of Human Rights from the Polish Ombudsman’s office, and in 2017, she was named an Honorary Citizen of the City. The following year, a mural, titled ‘Women Know What They’re Doing,’ was dedicated to Jolanta in Katowice, showing just how strongly she touched the hearts of the community. Another major landmark in her life occured on June 24 2021, when she received the honorary doctorate, AKA title of Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of Silesia. This marked a full-circle moment in Jolanta’s life, and the university followed it up with more initiatives, including reports, memoirs, as well as a documentary, titled ‘The Mystery of the Szopienice Children Poisoning.’

Later in 2021, Jolanta guided Dr. Lucyna Sadzikowska, an associate professor at the University of Silesia, through her field research of Szopienice, which reexamined the historical context and aftereffects of the lead poisning crisis in the district. Beyond that, Jolanta continued participating in social and research activities, and even supported writer Magdalena Majcher in her creation of the novel, ‘Doktórka od Familoków,’ or ‘Doctor of the Family,’ detailing the former pediatrician’s lived experiences. Jolanta died on June 18 2023 in Katowice, at the age of 83, leaving behind a towering legacy of courage and integrity. Her funeral service was held on June 22, at Basilica of St. Louis King and the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Katowice, and was attended by the many who owe their lives to her bravery.

Read More: Overboard: Is Montenegro Industries a Real Corporation? Is Birthday Present a Real Yacht?