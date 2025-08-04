Jonathan Joss Tribute on King of the Hill: How Did He Die?

While ‘King of the Hill’ centers around the life and adventures of the Hill family, spearheaded by Hank Hill and complemented by his closest circle of friends, the show is incomplete without John Redcorn, a Native American masseur, musician, and farm owner. He is tied inextricably to the narrative, holding the key to one of its longest-running gags about the true parentage of Dale’s son, Joseph. Beyond that, Redcorn’s influence on various plotlines and themes runs deep, in large part due to the phenomenal performance of Jonathan Joss, who aced the character from 1996, all the way to the show’s 2025 reboot. However, Joss’s untimely death has left a gaping hole in the story’s heart and the creative team behind it, leading to a heartfelt tribute in season 14’s finale. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jonathan Joss’s Professional Success is Contrasted by a Difficult Personal Life

Jonathan Joss was born December 22, 1965, to a family of Comanche and White Mountain Apache heritage. A San Antonio native, he attended McCollum High School before ultimately graduating from Our Lady of the Lake University as a trained thespian. While his acting career began in 1994 with ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ Joss rose to national fame voicing the character of John Redcorn in ‘King of the Hill.’ Although he stepped in following the original voice actor, Victor Aaron’s death in 1996, Joss quickly made the role his own, and over the following years, it brought him significant esteem for contributing to Indigenous portrayal in animation. Alongside this iconic role, Joss also appeared as Chief Ken Hotate on ‘Parks and Recreation’ while also starring in ‘Tulsa King, ‘True Grit,’ and ‘The Magnificent Seven.’

Joss’s portrayal of Redcorn earned him his status as an evergreen pop culture presence; however, his personal life was marked by its share of ups and downs. Things quickly got intense in 2025 when the actor endured a series of devastating losses, starting with the burning of his childhood home on Dorsey Drive in San Antonio. The blaze claimed three of his beloved dogs and erased decades worth of personal belongings. At the scene, he told local reporters, “I don’t know which dog is dead yet,” and added heartbreakingly, “Mistakes happen, man, and it’s my fault.” He explained that a propane heater was used to keep warm after utilities were cut, and they might have triggered a blaze. This sad turn of events was then balanced by a positive development in his life, with his marriage to his partner Tristan Kern de Gonzales on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025.

However, given that Joss was in a gay relationship, he was still subjected to various forms of discrimination, which might have potentially played a part in the fire accident. This idea is brought up by the actor himself when, in a Q&A session at the 2025 ATX TV Festival in Texas, he expressed that his house had burned down because he was gay. Following this, security ushered him out, which added another layer of mystery to the happenings. In response to this tragedy, fans quickly organized a GoFundMe campaign that promptly raised thousands to aid him and his husband, Tristan. Joss shared the campaign online and expressed gratitude in posts, writing that they would “move forward with love, humor, and a little elbow grease.”

Jonathan Joss Was Reportedly Shot and Killed by His Neighbor

The evening of June 1, 2025, delivered tragedy when Joss was fatally shot at around 7 p.m. Reportedly, he and his husband were checking mail at the burned-out property when Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, a 56-year-old long-time neighbor, approached them. An argument quickly took a violent turn, with Alvarez opening fire. The account further mentions that Joss pushed his husband away from danger before collapsing and succumbing to his injuries. Authorities arrived mere minutes after the shooting was reported, and the suspect was arrested without incident minutes later. Unfortunately, Police pronounced Jonathan Joss, age 59, dead at the scene, attributing multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and neck as the cause of his passing. Joss’s death rocked fans and residents alike, while also prompting a deep investigative dive.

In the aftermath of the harrowing incident, several details about Joss’s relationship with his neighbour, Ceja Alvarez, came to light. Neighbours reported their history of being at odds, with Tristan Kern de Gonzales describing years of harassment including anti gay language, vandalism, and verbal threats, and further claimed that the shooter used homophobic language before firing. Initially, the San Antonio police stated they found no evidence tying orientation to the tragedy. Chief William McManus later acknowledged that the statement was premature and confirmed that bias is now part of the inquiry. Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez was formally charged with first-degree murder on June 2, 2025.

Jonathan Joss Will be Remembered by His Near and Dear Ones

According to the court records, Ceja Alvarez posted a $200,000 special condition bond and was released under full house arrest with electronic monitoring and no weapon possession. The attorney asserts that Alvarez acted in self-defence and denies any hate crime. Additionally, he directly asked the public to withhold judgment till the full picture is established. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for August 19, 2025, with further procedures eventually determining who the culprit is and whether they get justice. However, Tristan’s perspective as reported by The Independent reflects the gravity of the events: “(…) there is really nothing the SAPD can do for me that would remedy anything.”

Following Joss’s passing, tributes flowed across social platforms and in media outlets. Nick Offerman of Parks and Recreation called Jonathan “such a sweet guy” and shared how the cast exchanged messages all day in shock. Chris Pratt wrote on Instagram, “RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude. Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones.” King of the Hill creators Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Saladin Patterson issued a joint statement honoring his influence on John Redcorn. Tristan Kern de Gonzales urged fans to reallocate memorial fundraising toward outreach supporting LGBTQ veterans and mental health services. A vigil was held for Jonathan Joss on 8 June, 2025, serving as a site of remembrance and a call to action, urging everyone to strive for justice. Following this, he was ceremoniously buried in Mission Burial Park South in San Antonio.

