Jonathan Lane: Mothman Witness Hopes to Become a Renowned Makeup Artist

In the episode titled ‘The Mothman Revisited’ of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries,’ viewers are taken to the Chicago area, where various witnesses have come forward claiming to have seen the Mothman. One such witness is Jonathan Lane, who claims to have encountered the creature with piercing red eyes atop a tree right outside his house in Rockford, Illinois. Moreover, the episode also features a couple of paranormal investigators who meet these witnesses to learn about purported sightings of the Mothman in detail.

Jonathan Lane Allegedly Witnessed Mothman Outside His Residence

On December 28, 1998, Jonathan Lane entered the world of his parents as a little bundle of joy. Born and raised in the city of Rockford, Illinois, he completed his education at Guilford High School on Spring Creek Road. When he was in the sixth grade, his interest in makeup artistry ignited. From then on, he used to watch a bunch of tutorials on YouTube and did makeup of all kinds every Halloween, such as Zombie makeup, cuts, and bruises. Inspired by Picasso, he also got into painting from an early age. He grew up to be a devout Christian and deemed his spirituality important.

In 2015, he met with a severe car accident, which hindered many of his projects as it took him some time to fully recover from his injuries. When he was 17, Jonathan allegedly witnessed a Mothman on an August night around 10:30 pm right outside his Rockford residence. He reported the incident to the Singular Fortean Society’s lead investigator, Tobias Wayland. He claimed, “It was very late at night—my mother works nights because she’s a nurse—so I walk her to her car every night. I walked her out to her car, and she got in it and left. Then, as I’m walking up to the house, I hear a noise that’s like screeching brakes or something and I instantly look up.”

He elaborated, “There’s a big tree in our yard and I see this giant, shapeless, black thing—and it has two very large red eyes. As soon as I made eye contact with it, it made that sound again. Instantly, it fills me with fear and intimidation, and I run in the house and start freaking out. The sound was so weird. I can still hear it clearly in my head. Like a large bird’s caw. Reminds me of the dinosaurs from Jurassic Park, like the velociraptors.” Jonathan stated that after the horrific encounter, he went to his father and opened up about it. However, the makeup artist added, his father apparently made fun of him and did not take his words seriously.

Jonathan Lane Also Claims to Have Spotted a UFO

About a year later, while driving home from work with a friend, Jonathan said he witnessed a strange object flying in the same area of Rockford, Illinois. He reported, “I’m not claiming it was anything specific, but I saw a very prominent UFO. Very large, very prominent. I had my friend stop the car and we got out. I just don’t know what it was. It was clear enough where I could see panels, like windows. It was very scary. My friend, she’s a bit younger than me, she got very scared, so we had to leave.”

Jonathan went on to claim that the entire object was well-illuminated, and its top and bottom appeared to be black while the center was lit up. He was bothered and disturbed after the two supposed incidents near his house. He stated, “We have a huge picture window in our living room and it’s a huge pet peeve of mine to make sure those curtains are closed, overlapping, so nothing shows at night. I had a room in the corner of the house nearby that tree, and eventually, I had to move rooms.”

Where is Jonathan Lane Now?

Trying to move past the two incidents, Jonathan Lane bagged a job at the RVC Starlight Theatre, where he has been employed since September 2019. In February 2020, he also got the unique opportunity to model for the Wolf Hollow Gift Shoppe and nailed it. From what we can tell, he is supremely talented and is working hard to showcase it to the world. From transforming himself into Pennywise the Clown and Carole Baskin to working his magic on his clients and friends, Jonathan can do it. Interestingly, he is also great with sketches and paintings.

Just like the makeup looks from his creations, Jonathan has a vibrant personality that fills the life of his loved ones with shades of joy and laughter. Like a true friend, he is always available to lend an ear or extend a helping hand whenever his buddies are in need. However, tragedy struck Jonathan’s life in August 2020 when he lost one of his closest friends, Marizeliz Janét.

While he was taken over by grief for a while, Jonathan decided to honor her by cherishing the memories they created together. Each year, he celebrates his late friend on their death anniversary. In 2021, he took to social media and wrote, “Celebrating Marizeliz Janét today! Their beauty and talents will shine forever. Fly high doll miss and love ya!!!” He also keeps the memories of his late Aunt Beth alive, with whom he shared a close-knit bond. As of today, Jonathan is still a resident of Rockford, Illinois, where he continues to showcase his makeup artistry at the theater, dreaming of making a name for himself in the industry.

Read More: Best Paranormal Documentaries on Netflix