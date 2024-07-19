Jordan Frank: Where is the Too Hot to Handle Star Now?

Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ challenges its participants by placing them in a house together but restricts physical intimacy. This encourages the attractive singles to form deeper and more meaningful connections instead of being swayed by temporary gratifications. Jordan Frank entered the show confidently in the sixth season, and his simplicity resonated with many fans. During his brief time on the season, he came across as a genuine young man seeking a relationship where he could thrive. His vulnerability in opening up and sharing personal details earned him much respect and struck a chord with many viewers.

Jordan Frank Left the Season Quite Soon

Jordan Roy Frank was one of the youngest participants in the season, but this didn’t deter him from pursuing those he was interested in. The 21-year-old from San Clemente, California, shared that he had not always been attractive and was often overlooked in school. After trying to groom himself and stylishly present himself, he experienced a “glow-up” that began attracting attention. He said he made the most of his newfound likeability and entered many casual relationships, rarely facing rejection. During the season, he wanted to change his behavior pattern and seek something more meaningful and stronger than his known relationships.

Jordan was instantly drawn to her when Flavia Laos from the fourth season joined as a new contestant. He was beyond excited when she asked him for a date, and he felt it went well. However, upon returning, Jordan learned that Flavia had enjoyed the date less than he did and considered exploring other options. When she told Joao Coronel that she would be sharing a bed with him instead of Jordan, the latter felt snubbed. The next day, before the house activities began, Jordan shared that he was someone who got instantly attached and had done so with Flavia. It was difficult for him to see her with someone else, though he understood that it was the nature of the game. He chose to leave the competition, voicing his concerns that the setup was not suitable for him.

Jordan Frank is Establishing Himself as a Model Today

Since his time on the season ended, Jordan Frank has returned to his modeling career. Wilhelmina Los Angeles and Wilhelmina Miami currently represent him. Despite his young age, he has amassed significant experience and completed many projects he is proud of. In March 2023, he had the opportunity to walk the runway at Fashion Week in El Paseo. In April 2023, he secured an advertisement for Sakara Life, a nutrition company. Throughout his career, he has worked with notable photographers like Gabe Ayala and Andrew M. Gleason. Jordan also featured in Jennifer Lopez’s official music video for ‘Can’t Get Enough (feat. Latto),’ released in January 2024. His appearance on one of the biggest reality series is likely to bring many more opportunities his way.

Jordan Frank’s Heart Lies in Surfing

Jordan is also an avid surfer and, as a true California boy, never misses an opportunity to hit the ocean. From spending time on the beaches close to his house, like Laguna Beach in California, to venturing out to the beautiful shores of Hawaii, nothing can keep this sun-kissed enthusiast away from the waves. Surfing is more than just a hobby for Jordan; it’s a way of life. The thrill of riding the waves, the tranquility of the ocean, and the sense of freedom it brings are essential to his spirit.

Family and Friends Provide Exceptional Support for Jordan

Jordan is a people person, as evidenced by the large friend circle he often hangs out with. In October 2023, he and his friends attended a Goose concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl in California. The music enthusiasts also attended a Jerry Garcia Band concert in July 2024. From surfing together to skiing at Big Bear Lake, they share many adventures and have each other’s backs. This robust support system is a source of fun and a pillar of strength for Jordan, helping him navigate his personal and professional life.

Jordan’s family has been very supportive of the life he has made for himself. His mother, Linda Frank, the co-founder and CEO of IndiTv, a streaming platform for independent content creators, publicly wished Jordan the best for his run on the season through her business profile. His sister, Faith Frank, a graduate of Point Loma Nazarene University, has also been a constant cheerleader for him. Their unwavering support has been a cornerstone of Jordan’s journey, providing him with the encouragement and confidence to pursue his dreams.

Read More: Too Hot to Handle Season 5: Where Are The Couples Now? Who Are Still Together?