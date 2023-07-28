Too Hot to Handle Season 5: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett, Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ is a dating reality series that has kept the audience hooked since its premiere in 2020. Since then, each and every participant in the show has quickly gained their own slice of fame. The same holds true for the cast of season 5, whose recent on-screen debut has endeared them to the public, thanks to their intriguing personalities and genuine efforts at trying to fulfill the objective of the social experiment. If you are curious about the whereabouts of your favorites from this particular season, worry not because we have your back!

Where Are Elys Hutchinson And Alex Snell Now?

We are starting off with none other than Elys Hutchinson and Alex Snell, the former of whom actually won season 5 of the Netflix show, though she chose to split the prize money of $100 thousand with fellow finalist Shedre “Dre” Woodard. As of writing, Elys and Alex have yet to share any updates regarding the current status of their relationship. However, given their heartfelt love confessions towards the end of their on-screen experience, we are optimistic that the two are indeed still together.

Presently, Elys is affiliated with Dream Bay Entertainment Group as a fashion model and splits her time between Switzerland and the United Kingdom when not traveling around the world either for work or leisure. As for Alex, the reality TV star presently serves as a freelance Content Specialist for Serenity Digital Marketing. He is also an Online Personal Trainer under his own brand Snell Fitness.

Where Are Christine Obanor And Louis Russell Now?

Up next, we have Christine Obanor and Louis Russell, whose on-screen relationship was certainly not a simple one, given the various ups and down that they had to navigate. Presently, neither of them has shared any news about the continuation of their relationship, though we are hopeful that they are still with each since Lousi did give up $25 thousand dollars to remain by Christine’s side, despite his reluctance towards taking any “big steps.”

Based in Los Angeles, California, Christine often undertakes various modeling assignments, along with taking up different minor jobs on the side. Louis is also active in the modeling industry, working in close association with Forte Model Management. Over the years, he has had the opportunity to partner with brands like Jack Wills and ASICS Sportstyle. His internet presence is certainly a strong one, given his Instagram following of more than 156K, along with a TikTok fanbase of over 276K.

Where Are Hannah Brooke And Isaac Francis Now?

Hannah Brooke and Isaac Francis‘ on-screen experience may have come to an abrupt end due to their elimination, but that has certainly not impacted their ability to garner fans from across the world. As of writing, the two have yet to give any updates regarding whether or not they are still in a relationship. Talking about their current whereabouts, Hannah is an aspiring musician, actor, and model, among other things, who is always eager to explore her creative side.

Hannah is quite close to her family and is immensely popular on Instagram, as evidenced by her fanbase of over 344K. As for Isaac, the reality TV star is based in New Jersey and is affiliated with Wilhelmina Models as a model, though he is also a Relationship Banker in Training for Chase Bank. He is also well-loved by people on the internet, with more than 61K Instagram followers.

Where is Shedre “Dre” Woodard Now?

Finalist Shedre “Dre” Woodard turned 23 on in June 2023 and seems to be doing quite well in his life. The reality TV star was ecstatic about graduating from Clark Atlanta University in May 2023 with a hard-earned Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media Arts. He had been working with the Front Desk Staff of LA Fitness in Buckhead, Georgia, until March 2023. With over 14K Instagram followers, Dre has become quite famous on the internet and has continued to travel across the world.

Where is Courtney Randolph Now?

Let’s now talk about Courtney Randolph, who is based in Houston, Texas. From what we can gather, the reality TV star is presently single. Presently working as a Cocktail Waitress at AC Hotels, Courtney also takes up modeling assignments. Additionally, she has a self-curated beauty/grooming brand called Courtney Randolph Collection, which started in March 2023. Her internet fame is also quite impressive if her over 134K Instagram admirers are anything to go by.

Where is Hunter LoNigro Now?

Hunter LoNigro appears to be doing quite well after having made his debut as a reality TV star. The ‘Too Hot to Handle’ cast member is another travel lover who is always open to experiencing the wonders of nature. Apart from partying and having fun in general, it seems like Hunter enjoys his fame on the internet, with more than 5.8 million fans on TikTok and over 48K Instagram followers. He is also known for offering advice to local content creators about how to grow their fanbase.

Where is Yazmin Marziali Now?

The gorgeous Yazmin Marziali has only continued to move forward in her life and has been quite happy about the love and support she has received from her fans. Now living in Toronto, Ontario, the Latina reality TV star described herself as a “bottle girl,” indicating that she helps clients choose what form of beverage they might like best at high-end clubs and other meeting spots. As for her internet presence, her Instagram account has over 59K followers, while her TikTok has more than 25K fans.

Where is Megan Thompson Now?

Having captivated everyone with genuineness and bubbliness, Megan Thompson has left quite an impression on the viewers. Based in Cambridge, England, the reality TV star often travels to Dubai and is quite an admirer of JLS. She is also a proud owner of a small and fluffy dog who can sometimes be seen on her social media. Speaking of her internet presence, Megan’s entertaining content for platforms like Instagram (over 42K followers) and TikTok (over 41K followers) has only helped her garner even more fame.

Where is Linzy Luu Now?

Born in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Linzy Luu turned 24 on June 25, 2023, and is seemingly living life to the fullest. Having moved to Los Angeles from Hawaii at 18, she now works as a model, having had the chance to partner with brands like Loops and Youth To The People. Additionally, she is the Director of Social Media Relations and Influencer Marketing for Scott Barnes Cosmetics. The reality TV star’s internet presence is also quite impressive, with her fans always eager to know what she is up to these days.

Where is Trey Rogers Now?

If you are excited to learn about Trey Rogers, look no further. Living primarily in Chicago, Illinois, it seems like the reality TV star often spends time in Miami, Florida. As of writing, he is affiliated with Select Model Global as a model, though he also enjoys activities like working out, basketball, and exploring the city of Chicago. He is also quite popular on the internet, with over 10K followers on Instagram.

Where is Bryce Saltmarsh Now?

Last but far from least, we have Bryce Saltmarsh, who lives in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Presently, he works with Vivien’s Models as a model and is quite dedicated to the world of fitness. His content revolving around the latter has certainly helped Bryce to gain nearly 11K followers on both Instagram and TikTok. Though the Channing Tatum lookalike is not open about his personal life, he shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of his childhood canine companion, Ruby Tuesday, in June 2023.

