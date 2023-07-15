Are Christine and Louis From Too Hot to Handle Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ has become beloved among the fans of dating reality shows thanks to its unique and literally irresistible concept. Like its predecessors, the fifth season of the show saw the creation of several couples, like Christine Obanor and Louis Russell. Their time on the show was far from smooth and kept the audience entertained throughout. Needless to say, many viewers cannot help but wonder if this pair is still romantically involved, and we are here to explore the same!

Christine and Louis’ Too Hot to Handle Journey

After getting on a yacht while being under the assumption that he was part of a show called ‘Love Overboard,’ Louis quickly turned the heads of three different women, Megan Thompson, Hannah Brooke, and Christine. While Megan took the initiative of talking to Louis on her own, she remained limited to only conversing with the man she was interested in. Soon after she left, Christine swooped in and decided to tempt Louis by asking him to massage her backside. After her exit, Hannah decided to completely overturn the board by not only massaging him but also kissing him.

While Louis had promised all three girls that he would share a bed with them n the first night, he ended up actually sleeping beside Hannah, much to Christine’s frustration. The next day, Louis wanted to kiss Hannah once again but was now more than aware of exactly what shoe he was a part of. In order to not get everyone angry with him, he decided to create a pact with Isaac Francis, according to which both men would kiss their respective partners and then share the blame.

When Christine learned that Louis and Hannah had kissed multiple times, she became even more upset and decided to make her move. She invited Louis out to the beach, where the two shared a kiss, with the man in question promising that he would soon change his bed partner. However, later the same night, while he was in bed with Hannah, Louis kissed her as well. He told everything to Isaac the next day and was just how to come clean.

Before Louis could make up his mind, Lana exposed his actions, making both women angry at him. Louis had to make a decision as to which woman he wanted to pursue a connection with and ended up breaking things off with Hannah. While Christine was also angry at him, she decided to give him another chance, and the two started sleeping in the same bed. During the first workshop organized by Lana, they also developed a more emotional connection. However, Christine then had to go on a date with Trey where none of Lana’s rules would be applicable.

Are Christine and Louis Still Together?

Given how much Christine seemed to enjoy her date with Trey, people cannot help but wonder if that may have led to the end of the developing relationship between her and Louis. As of writing, neither one of the reality stars has shared any updates regarding their love lives and whether or not they are dating each other. Interstingly, Louis does follow Christine on Instagram, but she does not follow him back. This could be a sign of a possible separation between the two, which may or may not have something to do with Trey’s first date in the show. We do wish them both the best in their lives and hope that they find what they want in their personal and professional lives.

Read More: Are Elys and Alex From Too Hot to Handle Still Together?

