Linzy Luu From THTH: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ is perhaps one of the most well-known dating reality shows, which has only continued to grow more popular with each season. Created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett, the series is well-known for its highly engaging cast members, who are one of the primary reasons behind our coming back for more. The beautiful Linzy Luu only added more to show even though she entered midway through season 5, given just how much things turned around for others with her presence. If you are eager to learn more about her, worry not because we have your back!

Linzy Luu’s Age, Ethnicity, and Background

Reality TV star Linzy was born on June 25, 1999, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which was formerly known as Saigon. As of writing, she is 24-years-old. Though she was born in Vietnam, the ‘Too Hot To Handle’ cast member grew up in Hawaii and is proud of her heritage. Often referred to by her nickname, Thanh Thảo, Linzy ended up moving to Los Angeles, California, on December 1, 2017, when she was 18 years of age. Since then, she seems to be enjoying her time in the coastal city.

More than anything, Linzy seems to enjoy the company of her friends, with whom she often likes to celebrate the big achievements of her life. She is also quite fond of traveling and definitely likes to soak in the beauty that the world has to offer. Interestingly, the reality TV star is also quite a chef and has a separate, albeit private, Instagram account dedicated to her culinary creations. A woman of many talents, Linzy has an amicable personality and is often hyped up by her loved ones.

Linzy Luu’s Profession

Having moved to Los Angeles not long after becoming an adult, Linzy seems dedicated to establishing herself as a model. Her work has allowed her to partner with brands like Loops and Youth To The People. She is also quite popular on the internet and has over 52K Instagram followers. Given her television debut through ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ Linzy’s fame is likely to only shoot upward, and the reality TV star might appear in more entertainment projects, something that her fans are pretty excited about. Since December 2020, she has also been working as Director of Social Media Relations and Influencer Marketing for Scott Barnes Cosmetics.

Is Linzy Luu Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Linzy Luu has not shared any updates regarding her relationship status. Her love life was certainly a topic of interest during her time on the Netflix show as she went on a date with Louis Russell when she entered midway through the season. Given her liking for him, Linzy certainly was not shy with her flirting, and the interactions between the two also involved some physical touches that were certainly not platonic.

However, the date between Linzy and Louis was interrupted when Christine Obanor decided to send Shedre “Dre” Woodard to replace Louis as Linzy’s partner. Though she liked her banter with her new partner, Linzy felt that the two might have as much of a sexual connection as she left with Louis. In order to prove her wrong, Dre decided to change his way of approach, and the two ended up kissing, breaking Lana’s rules. As of writing, neither party has revealed whether they are still on romantic terms with each other or not.

