Are Elys and Alex From Too Hot to Handle Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ has kept its audience hooked throughout the years with its one-of-a-kind concept, entertaining cast, and twists and turns only a few might expect. The fifth season of the dating reality show was certainly no different, with a whole new set of participants who are surrounded by temptations but have to resist giving into those desires as they are not allowed to do anything. For a couple like Elys Hutchinson and Alex Snell, the journey was far from easy, with a start that was as dramatic as one can imagine. Naturally, people are curious if the two are still together, and we are here to explore the same!

Elys and Alex’s Too Hot to Handle Journey

Both Elys and Alex were attracted to each other after stepping foot into a super yacht that was used to maintain the initial illusion of the fake reality show called ‘Love Overboard.’ However, Elys was also interested in Hunter LoNigro, who reciprocated her interest. In order to ensure that he was not left behind in the dust, Alex approached her with a set of hydrating drinks way before Hunter and tried to flirt, though he was not entirely successful in the latter. Despite this, Elys did remain interested in Alex and laughed with him.

However, when Hunter learned that Elys and Alex had not kissed, he decided to make the best of the situation by approaching her in the hot tub. Though the conversation between the two was the smoothest, they did end up kissing. Later on, after the contestants learned that they were actually on ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ Elys decided to sleep in the same bed as Hunter, which confused Alex. On their first night in the show, Elys and Hunter shared another kiss, breaking the rules. The next day, they spent some time at the beach, and while the conversation, again, was not flowing, they ended up kissing once more.

Though Alex remained interested in Elys, he decided to focus on Megan Thompson after coming to the conclusion that Elys and Hunter were happy together. His resolve became stronger after he learned about the multiple kisses that the two had shared. What he did not know was that Elys was having second thoughts and was growing jealous of Alex paying attention to Megan. Realizing her dilemma, Lana decided to send Elys and Hunter on a date.

While Elys and Hunter were on their date, Lana decided to intervene and asked the former to make a definite decision between Alex and Hunter. Elys ended up choosing Alex, which upset Hunter, but he decided to step back and let them continue their date. Within the house, Alex was informed about the decision that Elys had made and was asked to choose between her and Megan. He also agreed to go on a date with Elys. The development upset both Hunter and Megan, especially when the new couple decided to start sharing a bed.

Are Elys and Alex Still Together?

Having gotten together after many trials and tribulations, Elys and Alex were easily able to gain a massive fan following, who are naturally excited to see if the two are still together. As of writing, neither of them shared any updates regarding their status as a couple. While the two do not seem to be interacting with each other on social media, they do seem to be on friendly terms with other cast members and have been happily promoting the show. Additionally, they do follow each other on Instagram, which leads us to believe that the two reality TV stars are at least on amicable terms, if not still together. Nevertheless, we wish them the best for their futures and hope that their dreams come true soon.

