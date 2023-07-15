Are Yazmin and Isaac From Too Hot to Handle Together?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that the world of sex and dating is not easy in any way, shape, or form owing to the inadvertent emotions involved at every step of the way. This much is something Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ perfectly underscores as it shines a light upon the way deep connections can suddenly be uncovered under the strangest circumstances. Amongst those to thus find such an affinity in season 5 were actually Yazmin Marziali and Isaac Francis — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them, we’ve got the details for you.

Yazmin and Isaac’s Too Hot to Handle Journey

From the moment Isaac first came across our screens under the belief he’d be having the summer of his life on a new show called ‘Love Overboard,’ he had his eyes set on Courtney Randolph. The truth is this Houston native was the one to have approached the Englishman, and the way she spoke of her ambitions, as well as her behind-the-door interests/kinks, just had him hooked. That’s why their plan to sleep in the same bed didn’t change even when Lana came into the picture with her rules, only for there to be a lot of sexual tension between them in the morning.

Hence, of course, Isaac didn’t hesitate to jump on board once Louis Russell approached him with a pact to kiss their respective partners at the same time in order to split the rule-breaking blame. Courtney, though, did have some serious doubts despite the fact she, too, really wanted to take this next step, but she eventually agreed and ended up kissing her beau not once but twice. These two kisses cost the group a total of $12,000, yet the couple soon gained everyone’s respect by being the sole pair to have stayed with one another from the get-go without any drama or issues.

In fact, Courtney and Isaac’s fellow cast members decided to forgive them a couple of days later after they lost an additional $6,000, only for them to then grow closer thanks to a group workshop. However, the ensuing arrival of two new participants turned everything upside down for them as bombshell Yazmin Marziali chose Isaac for her first date on her first day in Lana’s retreat. The worst part — Lana made it clear her rules won’t apply for a single second on this date as a test, and his resolve to remain loyal shattered as soon as he realized this newcomer was Latina.

“I’m loyal as hell…,” Isaac confidently said upon hearing this twist. “Courtney and I have gotten close, so it’s definitely hard to go on this date. I am 1000% going to be a good boy and not be tempted no matter what.” Yet, he then added, “I don’t think I’ll be tempted unless Yazmin is Latina because I love Latinas” — so yes, he melted the second he heard her speak Spanish following a brief conversation regarding their backgrounds and noticed her many piercings.

In other words, Isaac brought down his bond with Courtney to a mere “situation-ship” in front of Yazmin before telling her, “I did think something was there but I’m not really like tied down, at all.” That’s when they kissed, following which they returned to the villa, where he placed his arm behind her in front of the boys and made it known they’d be sharing a bed from now on. “I feel pretty bad for Courtney. I am not sure how I am gonna break it to her yet,” he then confessed. “But like, we’re not married. I just hope she understands.”

Are Yazmin and Isaac Together?

While neither Yazmin nor Isaac has shared any updates regarding their romantic standing as of writing, it is actually possible they’re together. Yes, they don’t follow one another on Instagram right now, but it could be to ensure their affinity remains a secret until the show finally comes to an end. If nothing else, though, considering their immediate ease with one another, we are hopeful that they are at least still on amicable terms as friends. After all, despite our optimism regarding their romance, there is the fact that while Yazmin is primarily based in Toronto, Manchester-hailing Isaac is based in New York.

Read More: Are Christine and Louis From Too Hot to Handle Still Together?