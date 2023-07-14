Hannah Brooke From THTH: Everything We Know

With the way Netflix’s team for ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ season 5 introduced Hannah Brooke to the world as a triple threat prior to the show’s premiere, it’s undeniable there’s a lot of intrigue around her. After all, they said, in part, “Coi Leray must have been singing about Hannah when she sang ‘Girls is Players Too’ as this beauty really could have anybody. She is a triple threat: she has the voice of an angel, dances like nobody’s watching (when everyone’s watching), and has been known to run rings around guys.” So now, if you just wish to learn more about her — with a focus on her background, career, as well as love life — we’ve got you covered.

Hannah Brooke’s Age, Family, and Background

A California native through and through, Hannah Brooke was reportedly born in Temecula City on September 11, 1998, as one of two daughters of Lora and Jeff Sanders — her sister is Sarah Sanders. The truth is the former’s last name is obviously Sanders too, yet she prefers to go by her middle name Brooke as a sort of stage name considering her unwavering work in the entertainment industry. We say unwavering because she has been in the limelight since the age of 14, with every single one of her immediate family members supporting her at every step of the way. In fact, all of them are still incredibly close, as made evident by each of the sisters’ Instagram profiles.

Hannah Brooke’s Profession

Although Hannah was just a young girl when she first developed a keen interest in music, fashion, and modeling, it took her some time to figure out how education could help her pursue the same. She’d already established a little name for herself by showcasing her sheer talent on popular competition shows such as ‘X-Factor’ at 14 as well as ‘American Idol’ at 17, so her mindset upon graduating high school was different. But alas, in the end, following several college and core degree changes, the young star graduated from California’s San Diego State University with her Bachelor’s in December 2020.

That’s when Hannah shifted gears to really move forward as not just a singer but also an actress, model, plus lifestyle blogger — things she’d already been dabbling in while maintaining her studies. Thus came her debut single “Ready” in 2021, which she seemingly plans to follow up with some more music that’ll bring forth her style of experimental sound exploration to shape signature sounds. As for her inspirations as a musician, well, they’re admittedly her personal experiences, her loved ones, the wondrous streets of Los Angeles (her base), along with artists such as SZA, Summer Walker, and Polo G.

It’s also imperative to note that Hannah is thriving as a content creator, dancer, and model at the moment — she’s actually landing incredible projects, brand deals, as well as advertisement campaigns. Moreover, with her experience as a track athlete plus a volleyball player growing up, her interest in weight lifting, and her three years as a personal coach, the Certified Physical Trainer even launched her own fitness app in the summer of 2022. You can find this travel and health enthusiast’s app right here to learn more about everything she has to offer in terms of a workout before deciding whether or not you want to begin her 7-day free trial.

Is Hannah Brooke Dating Anyone?

As of writing, it seems like Hannah Brooke is not seriously involved with anyone and is instead focusing more on her physical, mental, as well as aspirational goals. In other words, signed under the banner of Zooz Group Social Media Agency with the help of talent manager Shanelle Gray, the actor, content creator, dancer, singer, and model is simply focusing on her career right now. Though it’s possible that if she is dating someone, she’s keeping it a complete secret until she’s sure they’re in for the long haul owing to her rising public standing and the way it can affect personal affinities.

