Elys Hutchinson From THTH: Everything We Know

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that dating is not easy in any way, shape, or form owing to the uniquely different likes, dislikes, needs, and qualities of the individuals involved. This much is actually even evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ especially as it underscores the way emotional connections can be the source of all things good and light but only if reciprocated. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the cast members of its most recent installment — well, season 5’s Elys Hutchinson in particular — we have got the necessary details for you.

Elys Hutchinson’s Age, Nationality, Family, and Background

Born on August 8, 1999, as the younger of two daughters to a renowned businessman father and a language educator/activist mother, Elys Hutchinson reportedly hails from an incredibly influential family. Therefore, it’s no surprise the half-Swiss half-English youngster grew up alongside her sister Siena in both Lausanne, Switzerland, and Yarm, England, where she admittedly became an adrenaline junkie. From outdoor activities like skiing to sports like local soccer to being in the public eye, she actually fell in love with everything, just for her entire family to support every single one of her endeavors.

Hence, of course, it appears as if the Hutchinsons are still a very tight-knit group that ensures to spend at least nearly every late holiday season or special occasion in one another’s company. After all, while Elys seemingly splits her time between England and Switzerland based on the seasons, her sister Siena primarily works out of London, where she has established her branding-web designing firm Hutch & Co. We should also mention the latter is currently in a long-term, healthy, blissful relationship with Britisher Freddie Dixon, with whom she shares an adorable dog named Jeffrey.

Elys Hutchinson’s Profession

Elys was merely 13 when she first stepped foot in the entertainment industry as a print/fashion model following years of a family friend pushing her to pursue the same owing to her natural beauty. Though the most intriguing facet here is that she was reportedly signed by London-based agency Profile Models on her very first try, following which she jumped straight into work and never really looked back. Yet at the time, she did state if she weren’t doing this, she’d like to be “an artist, ski teacher, or a footballer,” unaware she’d actually partly be fulfilling this ambition a decade later.

We say this because the nearly 24-year-old professional fashion model signed under the Dream Bay Entertainment group at the moment travels back home every winter to serve as a ski instructor. She’s absolutely in love with this mountain activity — “I love a slippery slope,” per her Instagram bio — and thus genuinely appreciates the opportunity to help others learn the same through a first-hand practice approach. In other words, the travel enthusiast as well as fitness buff is both an entertainment model and a ski teacher as of writing, which makes her perfectly content with her current career standing.

Is Elys Hutchinson Dating Anyone?

Despite the fact Elys Hutchinson had found an unexpectedly deep connection with Alex Snell during her stint on ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ the truth remains that she’s based in Europe, whereas he’s American. Therefore, with the long distance, their busy schedules, as well as their present online status, it doesn’t appear as if they were able to make things last — in fact, from what we can tell, it seems like Elys isn’t involved with anyone at the moment. Instead, it’s almost as of she’s dedicating herself solely to her overall well-being, her profession, and her loved ones these days, nothing more and nothing less.

