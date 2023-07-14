Dre Woodard From THTH: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ is one reality series you simply cannot miss out on if you are a fan of dating shows. Created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett, the show is known for its captivating premise and entertaining cast members. Shedre “Dre” Woodard, who was part of season 5, captured the attention of the viewers through his engaging actions and good looks. Needless to say, the reality star has developed quite a fanbase that is eager to learn what they can about him, and we are here to explore the same!

Dre Woodard’s Age and Background

Born on June 26, 2000, Dre Woodard grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. The free-spirited individual recently celebrated his 23rd birthday. He describes himself as a late bloomer who had all the plans of taking full advantage of the opportunities that he expected from ‘Love Overboard.’ Though his plans came to a dramatic end, ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 5 did allow him to shine bright and garner fame. The reality TV star certainly seems to be a fan of traveling and has been to places like the Great Wall of China, the Colosseum in the Italian capital of Rome, and the world-famous Eiffel Tower that is located in Paris, France. Additionally, Dre is quite a boxer, though he also seems interested in basketball.

Dre Woodard’s Profession

In August 2018, Dre joined Clark Atlanta University in order to obtain his bachelor’s degree. During his tenure as a student, he studied Mass Media, concentrating mainly on Television, Radio, and Movies. In May 2023, he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media Arts and was happy to celebrate the achievement with his loved ones. “Graduation symbolizes the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and countless late nights. I have overcome the challenges, pushed myself beyond my limits, and grown in ways I never thought possible,” he shared while marking his graduation.

“I celebrate not just my academic achievements but also the friendships forged, the lessons learned, and the memories cherished. I am now equipped with knowledge, skills, and the determination to make a difference in the world,” Dre added. Additionally, he became a part of the Front Desk Staff of LA Fitness in Buckhead, Georgia, but left the establishment in March 2023.

Is Dre Woodard Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Dre Woodard has not shared any updates regarding his love life. The reality TV star’s participation in ‘Too Hot to Handle’ did allow viewers a glimpse into the same, though it seemed like the Georgia native was more focused on the money than forging connections of his own, at least during the start of season 5 of the Netflix production. Following in the footsteps of a long line of “detectives,” Dre took it upon himself to police the activities of his fellow cast mates, which left him little time to create his own love story. While he did seem to have forged friendships with many of the cast members, it is unsure if Dre found a match for himself. No matter the case, we wish him the best in his life and hope to see more of him.

Read More: Hunter LoNigro From THTH: Everything We Know