Jordan Rodgers: Where is Aaron Rodgers’ Brother Now?

As a sports documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Aaron Rogers: Enigma’ is unlike any other, considering the insight it gives into the NFL star’s life. After all, it follows him as he heals from his 2023 Achilles heel injury while also chronicling the defining moments of who he is, his life, as well as his career. Therefore, there is significant mention of his younger brother, Jordan, in the series, especially considering their strained relationship and the latter’s own career as a public figure.

Aaron and Jordan Rogers Have Rarely Seen Eye-to-Eye

It was on August 30, 1988, that Jordan was born as the youngest son of Darla Leigh Pittman Rodgers and Edward Wesley Rodgers in Chico, California, with Luke being the eldest and Aaron the second eldest. So, as per reports, there were often some rivalries between the three brothers, particularly owing to their passion for sports, but it was even more so between Aaron and Jordan. Things only went from bad to worse in terms of their relationship when the elder brother went pro because it led to them drifting away, too, in every sense of the term.

According to records, Aaron became estranged from his entire immediate family in 2014, which only came to light in 2016 thanks to Jordan’s appearance on ‘The Bachelorette’Bachelorette season 12. In the show, he said, “[Being away from the family] is just the way he’s chosen to do life. I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].” He then added, “It’s something we don’t really like to talk about a whole lot,” but it was made evident that things were serious when there were two empty chairs left at his family’s dinner table during the hometown date.

As if that’s not enough, things took an even worse turn for Aaron and Jordan in 2018 when the latter took to X to publicly bash his elder brother for not reaching out to the family during the wildfires. Then, the family was also hurt when the athlete decided to speak up against his religious, conservative upbringing in 2020, with a source telling People they felt as if he was turning his back on them for good. However, fortunately, it has since been indicated that they are trying to mend their relationship, yet with the understanding they are different people with different belief systems and hopes in their lives.

Jordan Rogers is Happily Married to JoJo Fletcher

It was actually JoJo Fletcher’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ in which Jordan participated, just to initially come across as someone who was in it for the name and fame. However, as time passed by, it became evident he was a really caring, family-oriented man who was really into JoJo, which helped him way too. In fact, by the time the hometown dates had rolled around, he had been so concerned about the beautiful Texan that he was falling utterly head over heels in love with her – a feeling she reciprocated. Therefore, of course, when the finale rolled around, it was he who won the season by getting engaged to her by the beach.

Little did either Jordan or Jojo know, though, that their engagement would essentially span six years and include their own spin-off show called ‘Engaged with Jodan and JoJo’ too. After all, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by all their loved ones in a beautiful mansion on May 2022, with the eldest Rogers brother serving as the best man. Jordan had once stated he wanted his entire family there, but Aaron was not seen at the ceremony or the reception, making it unclear where they stand today. Yet, one thing is evident: Jordan and Jojo are currently in blissful matrimony.

Jordan Rogers is a Public Figure and Football Expert in His Own Right

Ever since Jordan’s appearance on the ABC network show, his popularity has undeniably skyrocketed and opened countless other doors for him, which he has taken complete advantage of. In other words, his stint on reality television changed both his personal as well as professional life, enabling him to spread his wings in a way he had only ever imagined before. That’s because he has since evolved into a podcast host as well as a college football pundit, meaning he’s utilizing all his charms and skills in his profession in the most lucrative way.

After all, not only is Jordan the cost of a podcast called ‘The WKND’ but he’s also a college football expert on ESPN and SEC Networks. As for his personal life, we should mention that he and JoJo are seemingly leading their best possible lives at the moment by doing what they are passionate about while also traveling the world. They undoubtedly do have their fair share of issues in their everyday lives, yet they seemingly deal with it with utter comes with utter love, respect, trust, and support.

