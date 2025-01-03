Is Jordyn Taylor Braff Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’ is a real estate show that takes viewers into the glamorous world of top agents from Douglas Elliman, a well-known real estate brokerage. The series is set in the bustling and exciting city of New York, where these agents navigate their high-stakes careers. One of the agents featured in the first season was Jordyn Taylor Braff. The season gave a closer look at her professional achievements while also hinting at her personal life. Although the details about her personal life are not fully revealed, there are small glimpses that make her story even more interesting.

Jordyn Taylor Braff Lost Her Former Fiancé in 2011

Jordyn Taylor Braff spent much of her early life in Los Angeles, California, where she began her career as an R&B singer. In 2006, she met Vincent Giuliano, the man she deeply loved. The couple shared five wonderful years together and even became engaged. When she decided to transition her career and pursue modeling, Vincent stood by her side as one of her greatest supporters. Tragically, in 2011, before they could get married, Vincent met with an accident and passed away.

Vincent was a student at the time of his tragic demise on September 17, 2011. He was thrown from a pickup truck after it skidded off the road and down an embankment. The exact cause of the accident was not publicly disclosed, but Vincent sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene. Following the incident, Jordyn made a heartfelt post warning about the dangers of drinking and driving, which fueled speculation that it might have been a factor in that fateful evening. Despite the heartbreak, she persevered and found the strength to navigate through some of the most challenging moments of her life in the years that followed.

Jordyn Has Had a Relationship That Was Highly in the Public Eye

Jordyn Taylor Braff embraced a new chapter in her life in June 2015 when she met comedian and TV personality, Trevor Noah. Their relationship quickly garnered media attention and was publicly confirmed in November 2017. During their time together, she visited Johannesburg, South Africa, to meet Trevor’s family, solidifying their bond. Eventually, the couple moved into a luxurious penthouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Jordyn even relocated cities to be closer to the man she envisioned building a future with.

Jordyn and Trevor shared many cherished moments during their time together, from romantic vacations to strolling hand in hand. They even began attending public events, such as award shows, as a couple. With Jordyn working as an auto model and Trevor deeply rooted in the entertainment industry, their careers occasionally overlapped within the same sphere. In January 2019, during a fan interaction, she revealed that she and Trevor had ended their relationship about five months earlier, though she admitted she still cared deeply for him. Trevor later addressed the breakup, confirming the news and adding that he found solace in the love and support of his friends and family. He shared that his happiness came from within and didn’t depend on external circumstances or relationships.

Jordyn Taylor Braff is Focused on Her Well-Being and Personal Growth These Days

Although Jordyn Taylor Braff has never officially confirmed it, it seems she began dating photographer Samuel Okpakoh Ayide sometime in late 2022 or early 2023. Based in New York City, he worked with her on numerous projects, and their professional chemistry appeared to translate into a personal connection. Her friends admired how beautifully Samuel captured her essence through his lens. The couple moved in together after a few months, but in early 2024, they experienced a brief rift, during which Jordyn stayed with her friend, Eleonora Srugo, while they tried to work through their issues.

Jordyn shared that her work schedule made Samuel feel neglected, and it changed his feelings for her. Unfortunately, it seems their differences were too significant to resolve, as they ended their relationship not long after. They are no longer connected on social media and haven’t collaborated professionally since their breakup. Despite these personal challenges, Jordyn continues to focus on her career and personal growth, forging her own path with resilience and grace.

