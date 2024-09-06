Chrishell and Bre: Are the Selling Sunset Real Estate Agents Still Friends?

In reality TV series, certain duos and friendships often capture the audience’s support, and on Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ the bond between Chrishell Stause and Bre Tiesi is a prime example. Their interactions were not always frequent throughout the eighth season, but when they did connect, it was with warmth and genuine affection. Both women demonstrated a mature and thoughtful approach, skillfully balancing their professional relationship with a deep personal connection. Their ability to navigate this balance with such grace has left a lasting impression on viewers.

Chrishell and Bre Always Treated Each Other With Respect

When Bre’s fallout with Chelsea in the seventh season led her to announce her departure from The Oppenheim Group, it was a blow to many. Chrishell took the initiative to address the situation at the start of the eighth season. She reached out to Bre and invited her to her house. The two went for an ice bath, and she gently suggested that Bre consider returning to the agency. Chrishell expressed how beneficial it would be for both Bre and the group. After some hesitation, Bre spoke with Jason and Brett Oppenheim and rejoined the agency. Although the two did not spend much time together, their friendship remained warm and cordial, reflecting mutual respect and understanding.

This is why, when Chelsea and Bre were at odds again, Chrishell could not choose sides. She decided to speak directly with Bre to understand her perspective better. Chrishell realized that Bre’s intentions were not malicious and even took the time to visit Bre’s apartment and meet her son, Legendary Cannon. The two found it easy to communicate and understand each other’s viewpoints. However, Chrishell faced a challenging situation when she sensed Chelsea and Emma were displeased with her decision to mediate. Bre remained frustrated and resentful as the season drew to a close, feeling unfairly blamed for the conflict.

Chrishell and Bre Are Still Amicable With Each Other

Although Bre’s attempt to bring Amanda Lynn into the agency has created tension, Chrishell and Bre’s relationship remains intact. They haven’t had a major argument that could cause things to spiral out of control, and they don’t have any significant grievances against each other. They stay connected through social media and continue collaborating on listings and sales when opportunities arise. However, it remains to be seen how Chrishell will respond to Bre’s decision to bring Amanda on board, especially since this move could negatively affect Chelsea, Chrishell’s close friend. How Chrishell will navigate this situation and whether it will impact her relationship with Bre is yet to be determined.

The bond between Chrishell and Bre goes beyond mere acquaintance; their friendship is deep-rooted and genuine. They have shared numerous moments, from learning about each other’s lives to being part of each other’s social circles. Their relationship is built on mutual respect and a strong rapport. While minor conflicts could arise and take time to resolve, a small issue seems unlikely to damage their friendship permanently. There is no animosity between them, and they continue to work together amicably in their shared professional environment.

Chrisell’s Life is Full of People Who Adore Her

Chrishell has a close-knit group of friends who are her “ride or die.” Chelsea and Emma are always by her side, supporting her through thick and thin, and the trio often enjoys hanging out together during their downtime. As one of the most popular cast members on the show, Chrishell boasts an impressive Instagram following of over 3 million. She is also branching out into acting, something she has always aspired to do. When her partner, G Flip, released a music video they filmed together—marking how they first met—Chrishell expressed her long-held desire to act. In May 2024, she announced her role in ‘Hot Frosty,’ with many exciting opportunities on the horizon.

Bre’s Professional Success Knows No Bounds

Bre is quite the boss lady, with many opportunities at her fingertips. She stays busy as a highly sought-after real estate agent, and her social media presence is through the roof. She has leveraged her online popularity smartly, currently serving as a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, a leading clothing brand. Her reels and training videos are also a hit with her fans. Despite her demanding career, Bre dedicates plenty of time to her son, giving him her full attention whenever work isn’t the priority. She’s a woman who truly has it all and embraces her success with grace.

