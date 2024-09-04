Selling Sunset: Which Cast Members Have Been Divorced?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ is a real estate-based reality show helmed by Adam DiVello (‘Laguna Beach’ and ‘The Hills’) that is designed as a form of pure escapism for viewers. Following a fierce group of realtors at The Oppenheim Group’s office in West Hollywood, it covers almost all the stereotypical aspects of reality television and Los Angeles — from the glitzy homes to the glamorous people to the catty blondes, everything is right there, on the surface of this original.

However, some of its docuseries-like aspects do put a crack in its own fake-ish, light-hearted facade by also placing the focus on the serious troubles its cast members face in their personal lives. This obviously includes relationship troubles, breakups, as well as divorces, with us already having witnessed the crumbling of two marriages throughout its 8 seasons until now. Yet we should mention a few other cast members have also survived such separations in the past.

Chrishell Stause

The news of Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s split first broke out in November 2019, on the day he filed for divorce and when ‘Selling Sunset’ season 2 was still in production. While we didn’t get to see the exact moment the ‘This is Us’ star texted her to let her know their marriage was over, we did see its messy aftermath, which was honestly heartbreaking. The ensuing season also had a few additional details play out on camera from Chrishell’s point of view, all the while she continued dealing with her grief as well as unexpected public scrutiny.

Justin had actually filed for divorce on November 22, 2019, citing irreconcilable differences and claiming that the couple had separated in July of that year. However, when Chrishell filed for the dissolution of their marriage a month later, in December, she asserted their date of separation was the day he filed. Around that same time, anonymous sources also told TMZ that Justin had deliberately given the wrong date of separation so as to avoid paying spousal support. And, apparently, the filing of the divorce was a big surprise to everyone, even all their close friends and family, as no one saw it coming.

Initially, Chrishell and a few other reports implied that what had led to their marriage crumbling apart was Justin changing his ways because of fame and fortune, but now that the dust has settled, no one seems to be pointing fingers anymore. After all, both of them have since gaily moved on; while the former is now blissfully married to nonbinary Australian musician G-Flip, the latter tied the knot with actress Sofia Pernas mere months after his divorce was finalized in 2021.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary’s blissful wedding with Romain Bonnet was the season finale for the second installment of ‘Selling Sunset,’ but, as she has mentioned, she already has a 23-year-old son, Austin, who she gave birth to when she was just a teenager and has been married twice before. Although we don’t know many details about who her previous husbands were, we do know that her first marriage ended because her husband passed away and that the second was terminated because, apparently, he had lied and cheated on her, crushing her trust and, therefore, their relationship.

In season 1 itself, she had said: “I’ve been married twice before. My first husband passed away and my second husband, it just didn’t work out. It wasn’t the right relationship.” The reality star has never revealed exactly what happened to her first husband, but we assume that she must have been quite young when she lost him, especially considering that she is just 43-years-old now. Her son doesn’t reveal too much about his personal life on camera or on social media, but we do know that his mother is now hoping to expand the family with Romain by her side at every step.

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith has always tried her best not to speak of her ex-husband’s name on camera. However, when her main focus is on her kids, who she shares with him, it’s almost impossible for him not to be brought up, especially now that he is off the grid. And, so, we can let you know that her ex-husband is none other than the NFL star, Ralph Brown. The couple had tied the knot on July 17, 2010 – once he retired from playing professionally – in Indianapolis, Indiana.

By that time, Amanza had left the cheerleading world and was well into establishing a career for herself an interior designer. But alas, in just a couple of years, after their two children were born, their relationship decayed. Although it’s not entirely clear when exactly it happened, Amanza has mentioned that they separated when their son Noah was 2, and their daughter Braker was 1 in 2012. Ever since then, she has been a single mom. And now, with Ralph not even in the picture anymore, she has fought hard to officially get full custody of both the kids for long-term legal reasons.

Bre Tiesi

While Bre was primarily known as actor-comedian Nick Cannon’s baby mama before her debut in ‘Selling Sunset,’ there was once a time she was also former quarterback Johnny Manziel’s wife. They had actually tied the knot in a private, romantic ceremony in March 2018, almost exactly two years after first getting together, only to divorce less than four years later in November 2021. According to the former’s own accounts, his lack of care, his infidelities, as well as his instability had led her to file for legal separation, and she truly believes it’s the best thing she ever did.

That’s because it enabled Bre to not only maintain a positive bond with Johnny as just a supportive friend in the ensuing years but also establish an affinity with the star she’d been seeing on and off for years. The fact that the latter resulted in her having their son Legendary Love Cannon is the cherry on top for her, especially as it has even motivated her to work better, harder, and stronger. Therefore, it’s evident that no matter what her personal standing with Nick Canon may be, she is perfectly content with her life at the moment, which is all that matters in the long run.

Chelsea Lazkani

Since Chelsea always prided herself on being a devoted wife and mother, her whole world practically shattered in early 2024 as she heard her husband of nearly seven years might have been unfaithful. She honestly could have never even imagined she would be in such a position and that the man she once deemed the love of her life would have placed her there, but she was. Thus, she filed for divorce on March 27, citing irreconcilable differences, only for him to file his own statement motion on similar grounds five days later on April 2, 2024, before elaborating on the same.

As per Jeff Lazkani’s documents, his soon-to-be ex-wife Chelsea exhibited “suspicious behavior” after her filing, just for many of his personal items to then go missing from their shared home. Furthermore, he accused her of having been “physically aggressive” toward him in the past and even once striking him “in the face…, breaking his glasses and causing a small cut on the side.” From what we can tell, this former couple is currently navigating the specifics of their split, especially considering they have their two children – 5-year-old Maddox Ali Lavon and 3-year-old Melia Iman – to think of.

