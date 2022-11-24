Are Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Still Together?

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are both ultra-famous television personalities who surprised their fans when they officially announced their relationship in 2020. While Hartley garnered massive popularity for his performances in shows like ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘Passions,’ ‘Smallville’ and ‘This is Us,’ Sofia Pernas is renowned for her appearances in ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘The Brave,’ and ‘Blood & Treasure.’

Fans of the couple might ponder whether their love bloomed while filming together as co-stars in ‘The Young and the Restless’ back in 2015 or whether something else is responsible for the spark of romance. Naturally, their dedicated fanbase is anxious to know about the pair’s journey, how they define “perfect timing” as lovers, and most importantly, the current standing of their relationship. If you are one of them, here’s everything you need to know about your favorite couple.

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas: Journey Together

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas met on the set of ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2015, while Hartley was in a relationship with ‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause, whom he married in 2017. However, during the filming of the show, wherein they portray the characters of lovers, Hartley and Pernas remained friends. The star reportedly commented on several pictures of Hartley and Stause’s Instagram photos. After Stause and Hartley decided to call it quits in 2019 after a marriage of two years, it was speculated that Hartley and Pernas had started seeing each other amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In May 2020, fans began speculating that Pernas and Hartley were dating when the pair were spotted kissing after dropping him off at the Orthopedic Institution in Southern California. Within days, sources close to the two confirmed their relationship. ‘The Brave’ alum proved that their relationship was going strong as per the sweet comments she left on the photos of Hartley’s daughter Isabella, whom he shares with his first wife, Lindsay Hartley.

On New Year’s Eve in 2020, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram with a beautiful picture alongside a caption written by Pernas that read, “Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours.” To everyone’s surprise, the couple made their red-carpet debut at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in May 2021, where they wore bands on their left ring fingers, hinting at wedding bells being rung already. Just a day later, it was reported by People Magazine that the couple had gotten married in private. It is imperative to mention that Stause and Hartley’s divorce was finalized in February 2021.

Are Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Still Together?

We are elated to confirm that Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas have been happily married since March 2021 and are going very strong. Though the pair is relatively shy when it comes to showing off their relationship in public, they are indeed thrilled and glowing in each other’s presence. The couple often shows their appreciation towards each other on social media, celebrating little moments. In July 2021, Hartley sent a heartfelt birthday tribute to Pernas on Instagram, with a slideshow of images of the two of them, along with a heartwarming caption.

To celebrate the Emmy nominations for his NBC drama, ‘This Is Us,’ Hartley and Pernas walked the red-carpet matching in blue outfits in September 2021. The pair have reportedly matched outfits on multiple occasions as a way to show their love. In March 2022, they were again spotted wearing matching navy suits at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The ‘Age of Dragons’ star joked on the red carpet, saying, “Obviously, we’re still in the honeymoon phase.” She corrected herself, adding, “No, this is our forever phase.” The pair spoke about their relationship and emotions regarding each other at numerous events.

Back in October 2021, Pernas told HollywoodLife, “We fell in love and we now get to do all the fun stuff that couples do. So, we’re just enjoying that. It‘s hilarious. Technically our first date was a year after we were together because that was when the world opened up.” She continued, “You always have these ideas as a little girl about what marriage is, and then you meet the love of your life, and all those ideas sort of go by the wayside,” to which Hartley added that the best part of their marriage was him “hanging out with my best friend.”

In December of the same year, Hartley reminisced about his first meeting with Pernas, back when he was not romantically available and was seeing Stause. Talking about it, he told Haute Living, “You meet in different capacities. We didn’t work together that closely, and we didn’t work together that long. I knew that she was very kind and very nice. I liked being around her. But I was in a different place in my life. I wasn’t available.” He added, “Timing has a lot to do with that. I’m very lucky to not only have found ‘The One,’ but I found her when she was available and the timing was right.”

In the same interview, Hartley talked about how easy and free-flowing his relationship is with his best friend and wife. He said, “It’s incredible when you’re not forcing things. It doesn’t have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much. … When I remet her, I just knew. It’s so interesting about the human heart and human mind. It’s not codependency — I’m just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way.”

At Justin Turner Foundation’s star-studded charity bingo fundraiser in July 2022, Hartley gushed about Pernas’ impressive performance in ‘Blood and Treasure’ in an exclusive interview with E! News. He said, “She’s unbelievable. I’m in a position right now where I’m sleeping with a woman who’s so talented behind the camera and then also her physical ability that she’s a stunt woman. She’s brilliant. She speaks five languages. She’s lovely. She’s so worldly. So knowledgeable. … Just when you think you’re doing well in life and then you meet someone like that, I’m like, I need to step up here.”

While they have been enjoying a blissful married life off-the-screen, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas recently bagged the opportunity to appear as co-stars once again, this time as guest stars in an episode of NBC reboot of ‘Quantum Leap.’ No points for guessing that they absolutely enjoyed their time on set. “I don’t know if I’ve ever laughed as much on a set. We had such a good time,” Hartley told E News! Therefore, from what we can tell, Justin and Sofia are madly in love, and we wish the couple continued success and happiness for years to come.

