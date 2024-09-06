Is Amanza Smith Leaving the Oppenheim Group?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Amanza Smith has not been dealt the best of cards when it comes to both her personal and professional life. This much is actually evidenced throughout Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ with season 8 only reiterating the same by revealing she almost lost her life in 2023 following two back surgeries. It thus comes as no surprise she has since decided to focus more on what truly matters to her, resulting in many wondering if she’d actually continue with her real estate career at the Oppenheim Group.

Amanza Smith Has Unfortunately Been Through a Lot

While it’s true Amanza holds a Bachelor’s in Interior Design from Indiana State University, she actually jumped into the entertainment world almost as soon as she graduated. In fact, she relocated to Los Angeles to kickstart her career as a model, which soon enabled her to feature in many magazines, commercials, and two seasons of NBC’ Deal or No Deal’ before she became an NFL cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts. Little did she know that her life would ultimately turn upside down, especially with her divorce from former quarterback Ralph Brown.

That’s because while she did soon manage to return to her first love of interior design with the help of friends like Jason Oppenheim, her troubles were far from over. She eventually had to fight for custody of her and Ralph’s two children after their father went missing, all the while grappling with her own mental health, losing loved ones, and dealing with a cancer scare. Therefore, while she was gradually building a name for herself at the Oppenheim Group as a licensed realtor associate plus stager to feed her family, she knew her heart wasn’t in it by the time she had recovered from her near-fatal back surgeries.

Amanza Smith is Focusing More on Her Creative Side These Days

Although Amanza has not parted ways with the Oppenheim Group in any way, shape, or form as of writing, it’s evident that her focus has shifted more from real estate to her true love. In fact, from what we can tell, this agent is primarily embracing her role as an Interior Design Specialist at the organization right now, all the while also creating for herself. Per the company’s website, her knowledge of all things design has been key to her success, but it has been her experience of decorating and staging homes for Hollywood’s elite that has recently helped her join their in-house Interior Design expert team.

Regarding Amanza’s endeavors to satiate her own needs, well, she’s actually a full-fledged artist now—her work has been displayed in a renowned Los Angeles art gallery and sold for thousands of dollars. The 47-year-old has come to realize that painting is more than just a creative outlet for her; it is her solace, her therapy, and her happy place. Amanza even stated this beside a montage of herself in the studio earlier this year, stating: “No filters just me in my happy place. Just woke up, headed to the paint, studio meditated, prayed, and finished some work that is sold! Painting is like therapy. It takes me out of my head. Find something that takes you out of your head. It truly is a blessing.”

We should mention that apart from Amanza’s art being displayed at Mash Gallery in West Hollywood to launch Woman’s History Month in March 2024, she was part of another exhibit for them in May, wherein she showcased her range. For the former, she was part of the Feminine Cadence exhibition, and more recently, she was part of the Artful Alchemy exhibition. She’s also really glad for all the doors’ Selling Sunset’ has opened for her, and she doesn’t take any of them for granted.

