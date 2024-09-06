Alanna Gold: Does She Really Own Pioneertown? How Much Did it Cost?

With Alanna Whittaker Gold being the epitome of beauty, confidence, and grace, her reality series debut with Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ season 8 was received incredibly positively across the globe. After all, she not only didn’t needlessly insert herself in any situation that didn’t involve her but also proved to be a voice of reason in others’ dramas, all the while being authentically herself. Though what intrigues us the most about this Canadian native is the fact she claims to own a small town in the heart of Southern California alongside her husband of two years, Adam Gold.

Alanna and Adam Gold Are Proud Owners of Pioneertown

It was in May 2022 that Alanna tied the knot with her long-term partner Adam just outside a hay feeder in Pioneertown in San Bernardino County, California, only to soon buy the entire area. This unincorporated community in the High Desert was actually established in 1946 as a late 19th century-themed spot for Western productions, but it is also a fully functioning residential space. In fact, according to the most recent census, it has a population of 420 — and they are all able to make a comfortable living thanks to the necessities as well as tourism opportunities it has to offer.

Pioneertown has genuinely managed to retain a unique charm with an old-west image despite still being an active set, which is just part of why Alanna deems it to be her “home away from home.” The truth is this 32-year-old realtor/reality star grew up in a small rural area called Nobleton just outside of Toronto, so the country values, desert air, and sense of community remind her of home. The fact it has several retail stores, motels, and even campgrounds for those who love being under the stars makes it clear that it’s the perfect place for everybody to escape the hustle of the city.

Alanna and Adam Gold Likely Paid Millions For Pioneertown

While neither Alanna nor Adam has ever indicated precisely how much it cost them to buy this small town that is a little more than a few city blocks long, we believe it must be at least $5 or $6 million. Jason Oppenheim did jokingly offer to buy Pioneertown off her for $2.2 million, but the fact she didn’t even blink an eye at the number made it clear it is definitely worth much, much more. The fact the Department of Parks & Recreation has designated the Mane Street here as a historical resource and that San Bernardino County officials recently announced plans to apply generic commercial zoning to its historic district also probably affects its price.

As if that’s not enough, we should mention Pioneertown remains a fully functional set location, with hundreds of films, shows, as well as music videos already having been filmed here with a permit. Some of the most recent movies to have been shot here include the 2017 black comedy ‘Ingrid Goes West,’ the 2017 dark comedy thriller ‘Best F(r)iends,’ the 2016 indie ‘Of Dust and Bones,’ and the 2014 crime drama ‘The Gambler.’ Coming to music videos, this desert area near Joshua Tree can be seen in Cyndi Lauper’s 2016 single “Funnel of Love,” Blown Speaker Gospel’s 2014 “Pioneertown,” plus Ice Cube’s 2010 “I Rep That West.”

Therefore, of course, Pioneertown has an incredible, undeniable history both culturally as well as in entertainment — one that makes it special in ways we can’t even really begin to imagine. Nevertheless, the fact it is privately owned, enables residents to be the owners of their own properties, and welcomes tourists 365 days a year also ensures it stays relevant while maintaining its charm. In fact, even Alanna and her husband, who are officially affiliated with the local Airbnb Cosmic Ranch, the historic campground called Pioneertown Land Co. available for booking events, filming, and actual camping, as well as Soundstage Pioneertown, do their best to maintain their country vibe.

