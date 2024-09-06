Alanna Gold Net Worth: How Rich is the Selling Sunset Star?

Although Alanna Gold is the newest addition to Netflix’s fan-favorite realty reality series ‘Selling Sunset,’ she is definitely not new to the world of entertainment, money, or real estate. This much is actually evident throughout her stint on season 8, where she proves she’s not only a woman of beauty and quiet confidence but also a detail-oriented, business-minded individual. Honestly, she might initially come across as vanilla, as Bre Tiesi stated, but her experiences and knowledge make it clear she’s going to be a force of nature in every manner.

How Did Alanna Gold Earn Her Money?

While not much regarding Alanna’s early years or upbringing is known as of writing, we do know she spent a large majority of her life and college years in Canada attending Ontario Technology University. She actually graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences, only to soon move and relocate to California, where she built a name for herself as a professional model. The fact she danced all her childhood and had graceful moments from that to back her up also made her stand out from the growth, along with the fact she doesn’t pretend to be a know-it-all and is eager to learn.

It was after Alanna’s career as a model took off that she seemingly pursued a digital marketing course from Cornell University to expand her wings, following which she built her real estate career. There were some seemingly legal issues she faced as she tried to settle down into her West Hollywood home with her husband upon getting married in 2022, yet it has never stopped her career. She actually served as a fully licensed real estate agent at the luxury Westside Estate Agency from September 2021 to November 2023, only to join the globally renowned Oppenheim Group to expand her career.

Alanna Gold’s Net Worth

Despite the fact Alanna’s career is only just beginning, it is evident she has managed to accumulate great wealth for herself over the years by making some good moves and investing smartly. The prime example for the latter is the fact she and her husband are apparent proud owners of Pioneertown, a late nineteenth-century themed town in San Bernardino County, Calif., originally built for Western movie sets. According to Alanna’s own Instagram, she is also affiliated with the luxury vacation rental estate in Pioneertown named Cosmic Ranch as well as the local historic campground Pioneertown Land Co. It’s possible these assets are worth at least $3 million, from which she also earns some significant rental income.

Apart from that, it is imperative to note that part of Alanna’s income also comes from her modeling gig, which is an estimated average of $105,114 and $131,196 per year in Los Angeles. And then comes her revenue through her real estate work, which is only on commissions—in the luxury market, commission these days is 3% per sale, which then gets divided between the buying agent, the selling agent, and their respective brokerages at an average 85-15 ratio. So, assuming Alanna closes 3 $15 million deals a month on average, she makes $101,250 per month ($33750 x 3). Considering all these aspects, Alanna’s experience, her savings, her investments, her expenses, and her rising career as a public figure, we believe her net worth is close to 5 million USD.

