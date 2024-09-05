Where Was Selling Sunset Season 8 Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset‘ is a real estate-based docuseries that follows a group of competent brokers selling high-end properties across LA under The Oppenheim Group. Season 8 was no different in terms of the settings and format, but when it came to the interpersonal drama within the organization, it was turned up a notch for many reasons. For one, the real estate agents had to be more determined and ambitious than ever in order to compete with their competitors due to the low demand for luxury estates.

However, competing within the team might push them to do better but it also became one of the reasons for conflicts. Moreover, the addition of new agents to the firm also stirred some more drama while the seasoned brokers dealt with their personal challenges as well. As more luxurious properties appeared in the eighth season of the reality series, more questions about the shooting sites and locations of those properties arose.

Selling Sunset Season 8 Filming Locations

For shooting the eighth season of ‘Selling Sunset,’ the production team followed and documented the journey of the ambitious real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group across California as they tried selling luxurious and high-end properties in Los Angeles County. By May 2024, the principal photography for season 8 of the reality series had reportedly wrapped up.

Various Locations Across Los Angeles

As the competent realtors at the Oppenheim Group sold numerous properties throughout season 8 of ‘Selling Sunset,’ the filming crew followed them to different streets and neighborhoods across Los Angeles County. In the city of Los Angeles, properties on Chalon Road, Fairfax Avenue, Evanview Drive, St. Ives Drive, Dona Lisa Drive, and Londonderry Place feature. The cast and crew members also took over other areas of LA, including Maravilla Drive, Stone Canyon Road, Chautauqua Boulevard, North Gardner Street, De Pauw Street, and Carman Crest Drive. The iconic Hollywood Boulevard, which runs through several attractions like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was also turned into a film set for a few scenes.

Other sites across LA County that make an appearance in the show are Huntley Drive and Doheny Drive in West Hollywood, Dry Canyon Cold Creek Road in Calabasas, the Invisible House at 8198 Uphill Road in Joshua Tree, and the city of Manhattan Beach. When not selling properties, the real estate agents focused on their personal lives and visited numerous eateries for social gatherings. For instance, Amanza Smith held her birthday celebration in Beauty & Essex at 1615 Cahuenga Boulevard in Los Angeles, while the scenes involving her art exhibition were shot in Mash Art Gallary at 812 North La Cienega Boulevard in West Hollywood. For the getaway, they also traveled to the unincorporated community of Pioneertown, which was owned by Alanna Gold.

Across Los Angeles County, there are various cafes and restaurants where the agents met with people and had a meal throughout season 8. They are Koi Los Angeles at 734 North La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles, ADKT LA at 531 North Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, Coffee and Plants at 62 West Union Street in Pasadena, Casalena at 22160 Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, Café Sheera at 443 North Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills, Saltie Girl at 8615 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, the Classic Cat at 8830 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Arden Restaurant and Cafe at 8293 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, and Catch at 8715 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. The production team also traveled to Malibu and recorded additional portions in and around Kristy’s Village Cafe at 30745 CA-1 B.

Shooting for a few key portions of the eighth season also took place in NeueHouse Hollywood at 6121 Sunset Boulevard and Motorenn at 5255 West 102nd Street, both situated in the city of Los Angeles. The headquarters of the real estate business — Oppenheim Group Office — is also situated in West Hollywood, particularly at 8604 Sunset Boulevard. It is the spot where most of the managerial and administrative decisions related to the organization take place. From what we can tell, the swanky abodes of the agents are also located in and around Los Angeles, out of which the properties of Chrishell, Mary and Romain, and Jason made an appearance in the season.

