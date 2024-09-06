Who is Amanda Lynn? Has She Joined the O Group?

Netflix’s Selling Sunset has consistently been a hit, with audiences eager to follow the lives of their favorite real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group. In the eighth season, the drama between the agents reached new heights, along with their professional ambitions. Amanda Lynn, a real estate agent from a different firm and a close friend of Bre Tiesi, played a significant role in shaking things up. Her unwavering loyalty to her friend and drive to achieve more made her a compelling on-screen presence. This makes it all the more intriguing to see her life off-camera.

Amanda Lynn Came to California From Florida to Pursue Her Dreams

Amanda Lynn was born and raised in Florida, where she first developed a passion for real estate. With a natural talent for interior design, she seized the opportunity to move to the West Coast in 2014, a decision that marked the beginning of her career. Amanda initially worked in digital marketing and became a Digital Marketing Specialist at AML International. This period provided stability and allowed her to establish herself in her dream city, Los Angeles, California. Over time, she built her brand and cultivated a significant following on social media platforms.

In April 2021, while maintaining her full-time job, Amanda pursued a real estate license in California. She believed her strong social media presence, communication skills, and eye for interior design would give her an edge in the industry. Her intuition proved correct when she successfully sold her first listing for $15 million. At this point, she had joined The Agency RE and transitioned into a full-time Realtor.

Amanda’s Revelations About Chelsea’s Husband Led to Many Disagreements

Amanda crossed paths with Bre Tiesi, a fellow agent at The Oppenheim Group in her real estate trajectory. The two often collaborated on showings and listings, and whenever they had the opportunity, they would catch up on each other’s lives. During one of these meet-ups, Amanda confided in Bre about some text messages she had received. A friend of Amanda’s had spotted Chelsea Lazkani’s husband with another woman. Knowing that Bre didn’t get along well with Chelsea, Amanda shared the news and told her to be honest with her colleague. She expressed sympathy for what Chelsea might go through once she found out.

When Chelsea and Bre’s situation escalated, with Chelsea accusing Bre of orchestrating events to expose her personal life on camera, Amanda stood by her friend’s side. Reassuring Bre that she had nothing to worry about, Amanda supported her as Bre, frustrated and angry, decided to introduce Amanda to her boss to get her hired. Amanda expressed her desire for a change and saw this as an exciting opportunity for a fresh start.

Amanda Seems to Have Moved Forward With Another Real Estate Agency

The eighth season concluded with Amanda waiting to meet Jason and Brett Oppenheim about a potential job at their firm. However, it does not seem like she ended up joining the O group after all. She has not made any social media posts about her association with the corporation and seems to have found a new place elsewhere. In March 2024, Amanda joined Nest Seekers International as a Realtor for their Ultra Luxury Division, thriving in her new role and gaining the recognition she deserves. If she has any plans to move to The Oppenheim Group anytime soon, she is surely keeping the secret well-guarded.

In July 2024, she was featured in MLS Magazine for a significant sale in Bel Air, further cementing her success within the new firm. Continuing her upward trajectory, Amanda announced in August 2024 that she would be part of an upcoming reality TV series. While details about the show are still under wraps, her 1.6 million Instagram followers are undoubtedly excited for what’s to come. Considering Amanda’s experience and impressive social media presence, she is undoubtedly a valuable addition to any team, offering her keen eye for detail to clients.

Her ability to adapt to the ever-evolving real estate industry is evident, as she regularly attends elite Summits and Masterminds hosted by top global realtors like Ryan Serhant, Mauricio Umansky, and Dan Fleyshman. Recognizing real estate as her true calling, she has expanded her career globally, closing deals and operating in countries such as Mexico, Dubai, Italy, and Greece. She is quite the leader herself and often hosts sessions sharing insights about the scope and extent of her work. She is a star in her true essence and has many dreams and ambitions that she is still pursuing.

Read More: Selling Sunset Season 7: Where Are The Cast Members Now?