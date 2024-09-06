Which NSYNC Member Did Amanza Smith Date?

Considering everything Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ star Amanza Smith has been through over the past few years, it comes as no surprise there has been a lot of interest in her personal life. After all, from a missing ex-husband to legal battles for the custody of their two kids and from a cancer scare to a near-fatal back operation that ultimately led her to her true calling, she has been through it all. However, with her admitting in season 8 that she has even dated an NSYNC member in the past, the spotlight has again landed on her romantic relationships and her past.

Amanza Smith and JC Chasez Were Once an Item

Although Amanza did not name names or elaborate on anything in season 8, she has previously revealed that she was once in an on-and-off relationship with NSYNC member JC Chasez. According to her own public accounts, it began back in 2001 when she had first relocated to Los Angeles to kickstart her modeling career, and he was already a world-famous rockstar at the height of his boyband career. They were thus in each other’s lives are quite key points, enabling them to not only grow together but also develop such respect for one another that they are close even today despite their romance not working out in the long run.

“I dated [JC Chasez] off and on for many years,” Amanza once explained on the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast before adding he’s still a friend and they have a great relationship. “[Co-star/fellow realtor/friend] Mary [Fitzgerald] and I would go to the concerts and think we were so cool.” But in the end, the duo realized they weren’t the right fit for one another and went their separate ways. Following their split, JC Chasez ultimately found true love with Jennifer HuYoung while Amanza is still searching for her soulmate.

Amanza Smith Has Been Involved With a Few Other Famous People Too

While it’s well known Amanza was married to once-NFL star Ralph Brown from 2010 to 2012, with whom she even shares two beautiful children, she has also dated Taye Diggs as well as Danny O’Donoghue. As per her narrative, her ex-husband stepped out of the picture shortly following their divorce before recently disappearing completely, but Taye was always there for her. The duo had reportedly first come across one another not long after the actor’s divorce in 2014, only to begin dating shortly after and actually stay together for over five years. During this period, Amanza says he supported her and her kids unwaveringly.

Amanza has also stated that she’s on great terms and friends with even Taye to this day, yet things were a little different between her and The Script’s lead singer Danny O’Donoghoue. She dated the Irish singer-songwriter before Taye and didn’t even know who he was. After all, they’d first met at an Irish pub in Los Angeles by pure chance. They’d clicked, so he revealed he was in Los Angeles to shoot a music video and invited her the next day, just for her to realize how big he really was once she saw rapper Will.i.am on set. They were shooting for their then brand new single, “Hall of Fame.”

“This was very short-lived,” Amanza said in the podcast, revealing they broke up not long after on rather amicable terms upon realizing they were just different people with different priorities. She said, “We lived in different countries and I was fresh out of a divorce with a one and two year old… he was like 30 with no kids.” Amanza also stated: “I have dated so many regular dudes, but then my friends don’t remember any of the regular dudes, they remember the fancy dudes… They’re like, ‘Why don’t you just date someone regular?’ And I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m not f–king regular. I have a big personality. I like big personalities.'”

