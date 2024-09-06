Amanza Smith Net Worth: How Rich is the Selling Sunset Star?

With Amanza Smith being the epitome of hard work and perseverance, it comes as no surprise she has managed to accomplish a lot in life despite all the ups and downs she has had to face. From being a model to a dancer and from being a realtor to a designer, she has honestly done it all over the past three decades, all the while also raising two young children. Therefore, of course, she is a fan favorite on Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ even when she hasn’t ever been at the core of any major office drama or been needlessly catty for more screen time since her debut in season 2.

How Did Amanza Smith Earn Her Money?

An Indiana native through and through, Amanza actually knew from an early age she had an innate creative side, driving her to enroll at Indiana State University upon graduating as an Interior Design major. However, by the time she graduated in the late 1990s/early 2000s, she believed she had found her calling in modeling and actually relocated to Los Angeles to kickstart her career. She was honestly quite successful, even landing campaigns for some big brands, featuring in many fashion magazines, and even doing two seasons of NBC’s hit show ‘Deal or No Deal.’

Little did Amanza know that being on television would open many other doors for her, and she actually ended up evolving into an NFL dancer for the renowned Indianapolis Colts. It was through this that she actually met her now ex-husband, Ralph Brown, unaware they’d divorce not long after their 2012 wedding, leaving her with a son and a daughter who were just 1 and 2 at the time. The split wasn’t amicable in any way, shape, or form, so she didn’t even go through the trouble of guaranteeing child support. Instead, she worked several odd jobs to provide for her family.

Amanza admittedly worked endless hours as a cleaning lady or a nanny or a waitress, even when she found love with actor Taye Diggs, and he helped out before eventually following in the footsteps of her friends. She trusted Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim with everything, so seeing their success in the world of real estate pushed her to join too, shortly after which she also returned to her creative passions. In fact, today, she is not only a realtor associate at the Oppenheim Group but also their in-house Interior Designer Specialist, all the being a full-fledged artist. She recently embraced painting and has even landed in the gallery.

Amanza Smith’s Net Worth

In 2024, Amanza finally embraced the artist within her following a massive health scare over the past few years, resulting in her not holding back anymore. In fact, it actually appears as if she has been focusing more on her art recently, which is how she has landed a spot in not one but two exhibitions at the well-known Mash Gallery in West Hollywood. She was a part of the Feminine Cadence exhibition in March 2023 and a part of the Artful Alchemy exhibition in May, as a result of which she was able to showcase her range and sell nearly all her pieces between $15,000 to $18,000. In other words, assuming she has sold around 15 original pieces until now, she is truly doing great for herself.

If we’re being honest, Amanza hasn’t closed many deals despite having been a licensed realtor for a long time owing to a lot of personal issues – health, custody battles, mental struggles, etc. Nevertheless, she has always been a key part of the Oppenheim Group as a stager/designer, so she was able to secure her income by taking on various home projects for them. From what we can tell, staging a luxury home in Los Angeles costs anywhere from $15,000 to $50,000, and since this former model is on the high end of this spectrum experience-wise, we believe she earns roughly $120,000 per year – assuming she does at least two stagings a month. Therefore, combining all her endeavors, her rise as a public figure, her possible investments, as well as all her expenses, we believe Amanza’s net worth is an estimated $7 million.

