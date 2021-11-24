Do Selling Sunset Cast Get Paid? How Much Money Do the Agents Make?

As we all know by now, ‘Selling Sunset‘ is an incredibly fascinating reality production that blends both drama and luxury to give us the best of West Hollywood, California, in one place. Following the fierce and competitive real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group, as they deal in multi-million dollar properties while navigating their personal lives, it has a concept unlike any other. So now that we’ve seen the cast members’ workplace, homes, and extravagant interests, let’s find out more about their paychecks and how they’re able to afford their lifestyles, shall we?

Does The Selling Sunset Cast Get Paid?

The honest truth of whether the cast of this Netflix original gets paid or not is a little complicated. After all, while they don’t receive a salary in any form from The Oppenheim Group for being their realtor associates, they do earn money through commissions when they have closed a deal on their listed properties. In simpler words, no matter how many listings the agents have under their belt, they have to hustle and sell houses to get a paycheck. The brokerage seems to help them by simply providing necessary resources and ensuring everyone has something to work with.

The real estate agents have to know not just the market situation but also every possible detail of the property they’re representing to guarantee the best possible contract, which would benefit all parties. From their client’s happiness (in the hopes of future retainment) to their commissions to the third party’s willingness to deal, almost everything relies upon how they operate in the field. It seems like an easy profession from the outside, but it is not. That’s also because the area’s social and economic situations affect the demand and supply, which, in turn, affects their work.

How Much Money Do The Selling Sunset Agents Earn?

The typical commission fee for a realtor is 3-6% on average when it comes to house sales. Yet, it could vary depending upon specific agreements or the set policy of the brokerage they work for. Thus, from what we can tell, it appears as if the real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group consistently earn a 3% commission. For instance, when Mary Fitzgerald recently sold musician French Montana’s estate for $5 million, she received $150,000 for all her hard work. Similarly, when Heather Rae-Young closed on a nearly $14 million property for $12.5 million, she earned about $375,000.

With that said, it’s evident that with the kind of luxury these ‘Selling Sunset’ stars deal in, their commission is almost always in the six figures. Even their lavish lifestyle proves that they are good and consistent in what they do. Speaking about their way of making a living, Mary told Express UK, “I think the hardest thing in real estate is working for commission only. Spending months sometimes with a client and then they change their minds. The best part can also be when a client finds something they love immediately and I make a huge commission with very little effort.”

