Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani: Are the Selling Sunset Stars Divorced?

Since Chelsea Lazkani has always prided herself on being a family woman, the drama surrounding her personal life on ‘Selling Sunset’ season 8 definitely shocked fans across the globe. After all, it raised questions about not only her relationship with her husband of seven years, Jeff Lazkani, but also their integrity, their home life, as well as whether they changed with fame. However, it’s imperative to note that despite where they stand at the moment, neither the realtor nor the advertising agency executive has commented on any allegation made on the show.

Chelsea and Jeff’s Romance Once Seemed Idyllic

It was in 2015 when British-Nigerian Northwest London native Chelsea arrived in Los Angeles, California, for a vacation upon completing her studies, only to never return because of love. This University of Buckingham (2011-2013) plus Dundee International (2014-2015) graduate was actually swiping through Tinder for fun, unaware she would soon end up coming across Jeff. The truth is they both felt sparks from their very first conversation through the app despite their 11-year age difference, driving her to take a leap of faith and decide to stay in the US for good.

Chelsea and Jeff genuinely believed they would be able to build something real owing to their shared values, and they did — their undeniable, unwavering connection resulted in marriage. The couple actually tied the knot in a beautifully intimate ceremony on August 12, 2017, following which they happily settled in Manhattan Beach before expanding their little family with love. She gave birth to their son Maddox Ali Lavon Lazkani in January 2019, and their daughter Melia Iman Lazkani came into this world in November 2020 — they are both stars in their parents’ eyes.

Not Everything Was Sunshine and Roses Between the Lazkanis

Although Chelsea and Jeff always presented a united front, especially after she kickstarted her career in real estate as well as entertainment, a disconnect slowly developed between them. It turns out that while it appeared as if he was entirely supportive of her desire to work and ready to stand by her side every step of the way, he actually discouraged it in more ways than one. She didn’t need to do anything to provide for their family since her husband is a Managing Director at Icon Media Direct; she simply liked it — but alas, he didn’t, per her accounts in season 8.

However, it ostensibly wasn’t their differences in lifestyle, opinions, parenting styles, or values that drove Chelsea and Jeff’s union to a standstill; it was the rumor that he had been unfaithful. An independent broker and fellow Oppenheim Group agent Bre Teisi’s friend had heard from a close confidant that he had seen the business executive kissing a younger girl in the lobby of W Hotel. So, despite their own significant differences in the past, Bre carefully approached Chelsea with this information, inadvertently shattering her heart and turning her whole world upside down.

Chelsea and Jeff Have Since Filed For Divorce

Based on the timeline presented by the Netflix series, Jeff’s alleged infidelity happened in January 2024, and Chelsea found out a few weeks later, yet she was wearing her ring until March 20. This is imperative to note since she filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” a mere week later on March 27, with the papers also asking for joint custody of their kids plus spousal support. In response to this, on April 2, Jeff filed his own written declaration stating he wanted a divorce due to irreconcilable differences too, but his court documents contained a lot more information.

Jeff actually accused Chelsea of “exhibiting suspicious behavior” since her filing before adding that several of his personal items had also disappeared from their shared home within these six days. As if that’s not enough, he further claimed she had been “physically aggressive” toward him in the past and had once even struck him “in the face,… breaking his glasses and causing a small cut.” He then asserted he was actually blindsided as well as “stunned” by her decision to divorce because he had no idea she was going to file until he heard about it through a text message from TMZ.

Since then, both Chelsea and Jeff have remained rather tight-lipped about their divorce proceedings, but the former did indicate through her social media that his declarations messed her up. In an Instagram Story on April 4, she asked her followers to “share a funny or embarrassing story with me. I’m in the mood to laugh at anybody else but myself because I’ve been trying to do that for the last two days. At this point, I’m just going to break down and cry.” However, today, it seems like this 31-year-old is doing as good as she can thanks to her solid support system, which includes her co-stars Emma Hernan and Chrishell Strause.

Read More: Are Chelsea Holmes and Manuel From Prisoner of Love Still Together?