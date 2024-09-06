Alanna and Adam Gold: Are the Selling Sunset Couple Still Married?

Although Bre Tiesi admittedly considers Alanna Gold a little vanilla, the truth is she has a quiet confidence that separates her from the rest of her fellow cast members on Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset.’ The latter definitely isn’t too bashful or boring to be a part of the luxury real estate industry, and she has actually proven it throughout her stint on this reality original production. However, if we’re being honest, her personal life has intrigued fans the most, especially considering her admittance of the fact that she and her husband, Adam Gold, actually own a desert town.

Alanna and Adam’s Romance Has Been Nearly Idyllic

While it’s unclear precisely when Alanna Whittaker of Nobleton, Canada, first came across California native Adam, we do know they have been romantically together since at least the fall of 2016. After all, that’s when the latter seemingly made them Instagram official via a birthday post for one of his friends, shortly following which they even celebrated another friend’s wedding. Then, as the years passed, it was actually only he who didn’t shy away from showing off their relationship online by giving his followers little details about what they do with their time together.

The reason for this could be the fact Alanna was a professional model who primarily used her social media for work back then, but whatever the case may be, it obviously didn’t even concern Adam. That’s how they were able to live their lives to the fullest, which included celebrating holidays together, undertaking new adventures in different areas of the world, and vacationing with his family. Therefore, when this hospitality as well as event specialist got down on one knee for the love of his life in Paris, France, around New Year’s 2019, she unabashedly went public with their romance too.

Alanna directly announced their engagement, writing: “My Fiancé 🥰💍 Beyond excited to see what this amazing life has in store for us. I know with you, it will be nothing short of an adventure ❤️ Love you more than any word can describe!! Best friends for life!” However, it wasn’t until May 2022 that this couple tied the knot in a beautiful, intimate ceremony outside a hay feed in Pioneertown, just outside Joshua Tree in San Bernardino County, California. This late nineteenth-century established town with a Country Western vibe is both a fully functioning production set as well as a residential area, and Alanna and Adam Gold own it together.

Alanna and Adam Gold’s Love is Still Thriving

Although neither Alanna nor Adam prefers to share much about their personal lives online these days, they are still standing side by side and supporting one another at every step of the way. In fact, the former recently admitted to People that her husband is one of the primary reasons she felt confident enough to jump into the world of reality television while also serving as a realtor at the Oppenheim Group. “He was very helpful through the process…” she candidly said. “I knew I had his support, and I knew we’re a team through everything. My family was also very excited, and they’ve always been supportive of my choices.”

As for what Alanna and Adam like to do on their own time these days, well they share a passion for travel, so they seem determined to make memories together in as many places as possible. Whether it be Mexico, Costa Careyes, France, Greece, Costa Rica, Ibiza, or different parts of the US, this couple has been everywhere in the past few years, and it doesn’t appear as if they plan on stopping anytime soon.

We should also mention that while Alanna and Adman haven’t been too open about the particulars of their bond, it’s evident they have been able to make things work in the long run by having mutual respect for one another as well as keeping an open line of communication. The fact they have unwavering trust in their union while also understanding their inherent differences is also how they are able to genuinely consider each other their best friend, family, and rock.

