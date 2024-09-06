Mary and Romain: Are the Selling Sunset Couple Still Together?

While Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ primarily showcases the glamorous lives of real estate agents in Los Angeles, the personal lives of the cast have become a significant focus of the series. Among the couples that fans have followed closely from the very beginning are Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet. Watching them reach milestone after milestone has been a rewarding experience for viewers. The eighth season provided even more insights into their relationship, with their evolving dynamics becoming a topic of discussion. Observing them grow as individuals and tackle challenges together has made fans root for the continued strength and longevity of their relationship.

Romain Had Mary’s Back Throughout Multiple Ups and Downs

Mary and Romain Bonnet are no strangers to drama and speculation surrounding their relationship. When Mary first introduced Romain as her boyfriend, they had met while he was searching for a home in Los Angeles, California. The relationship quickly progressed, leading to their secret marriage on March 9, 2018, followed by a public wedding on October 12, 2019. Romain seamlessly integrated into Mary’s life, even becoming a stepfather to her and Jason Oppenheim’s pet dog, Niko. Initially, he had reservations about starting a family soon after marriage, but his views evolved.

Mary and Romain have remained strong over the years, consistently standing by each other’s side, a dynamic that was also evident in the eighth season. Romain defended Mary when Chelsea confronted her, making it clear that he wouldn’t tolerate anyone speaking to his wife disrespectfully. Mary faced a difficult time when she lost her beloved dog, Niko, and struggled with her emotions. Romain’s support was invaluable as he understood her grief and gave her the space to process it in her own time. Moments like these highlight how deeply connected, and in sync they are with each other.

Mary and Romain’s Bond Has Only Been Getting Stronger

One of the biggest challenges Mary and Romain Bonnet have faced has been their journey toward starting a family. With a 12-year age difference, Romain initially wanted to wait a few years before having a child, which made Mary apprehensive. However, he eventually came around, and in March 2022, the couple publicly announced their decision to freeze embryos and begin their journey toward parenthood. In March 2023, Mary shared the exciting news with her friends and colleagues that she was preparing to welcome a baby. Unfortunately, their joy turned to heartache when Mary suffered a miscarriage, a deeply distressing experience for the couple.

In April 2024, Mary revealed that she needed to undergo a Myomectomy after an MRI showed some complications. She acknowledged that her fertility journey has been far more challenging than she initially anticipated but shared that she is learning to process and accept the situation. Mary expressed that while it took her time to come to terms with the reality, she is grateful for the opportunity to raise awareness about women’s reproductive health. Romain Bonnet also expressed his eagerness to welcome a child, emphasizing that he is ready but mindful of not putting additional pressure on his wife. Acknowledging his support, Mary added, “He’s my rock. He is the sweetest, just most amazing partner I could have ever, ever hoped for.” So, it seems like the couple have only made strides in their relationship and have built a safe and secure place for each other.

Mary and Romain Are Social Media Stars in Their Own Right

Mary and Romain have established a comfortable and luxurious life in Los Angeles, California. Mary’s successful career as a real estate agent with one of the top agencies, combined with Romain’s work as a model, has certainly afforded them the lifestyle they enjoy. He also works part-time with The Oppenheim Group and is close to the people from Mary’s work.

Both have also cultivated strong social media presences, with Mary boasting 2.2 million Instagram followers and Romain being equally popular among fans. They frequently share reels that capture their daily lives, funny moments, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of their relationship. Whether doing glamorous photoshoots, attending red-carpet events, or simply relaxing on their couch at home, their unfiltered moments genuinely connect with their audience.

Mary and Romain Have Assimilated Their Lives Beautifully

Mary has a son from a previous relationship, Austin Babbitt, who has accepted Romain Bonnet as his mother’s partner. Mary has shared that she had Austin when she was just 16, and with only about a four-year age difference between Austin and Romain, their relationship is more like that of friends rather than father and son. Despite this, the two enjoy each other’s company and genuinely care for one another, which Mary says has worked perfectly for their family. Mary and Romain also share a deep love for animals and are currently caring for their dog, Thor. With so much to look forward to in life, they are grateful to be on this journey side by side.

