Chrishell Stause and G Flip: Are the Selling Sunset Duo Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ has piqued the interest of the fans not only with glimpses into the cast members’ professional lives but also with their personal stories. Viewers have closely followed Chrishell Stause’s romantic journey, and seeing her settle down with G Flip has been particularly heartwarming. Chrishell first revealed their blossoming relationship in May 2022, and fans were thrilled to see her so happy. Although G Flip didn’t appear in the eighth season, Chrishell kept her friends updated on her life with her partner, leaving everyone eager to hear more about their relationship.

Chrishell and G Flip’s Relationship Grew During the Course of the Show

Rumors of Chrishell and G Flip’s romance began swirling in February 2022 when the two started interacting on social media. From liking each other’s posts to appearing in a few stories together, they dropped subtle hints. In the first week of May 2022, photos of them hanging out at the Hollywood Lounge began circulating, fueling further speculation. Shortly after, during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion in mid-May, Chrishell confirmed that she was dating G Flip, an Australian musician, revealing they had connected while working on their music video, ‘Get Me Outta Here.’

Soon after, Chrishell and G Flip publicly expressed their love for each other, sharing how safe and supported they felt in their relationship. G Flip mentioned that they had always wanted children and that their transparency with Chrishell made them see it as a real possibility for the future. Chrishell later shared on a podcast that she felt she was in a very supportive relationship where the possibilities seemed endless. Within a year, the couple had grown even closer and decided to get married. Since May 2022, they have been living together, and in May 2023, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas.

Chrishell and G Flip Have Plans to Start a Family Together

Chrishell and G Flip have faced their share of scrutiny, but their handling of these challenges demonstrates their resilience as a couple. Shortly after their wedding, reports surfaced questioning the legality of their marriage. Chrishell addressed the issue, emphasizing that the technicalities were irrelevant; the ceremony held deep significance for both of them, surpassing the need for a legal contract. She explained that had they pursued a legal marriage, people might have accused G Flip of seeking a green card. They chose what felt right for them and have remained committed to their decision, continuing to thrive as a couple.

In May 2022, Chrishell traveled to Australia to meet G Flip’s family, marking a significant step in their relationship. Their lives continued to intertwine, and after their wedding in July 2023, the couple celebrated with a fulfilling trip to Japan. They began embracing major and minor milestones together and shared how anniversaries are a huge deal for them. In February 2024, while discussing her marriage, G Flip added, “It’s great. We adore each other and we’re having so much fun and we’re excited for our future and we’re so cute together.” Discussions about starting a family and having children have also become frequent in the household.

The two have not publicly revealed much about their journey but will share the good news with their fans when the time is right. In July 2024, Chrishell and G Flip celebrated their love in a heartfelt vow renewal ceremony, breaking from conventional timelines to embrace the moment fully. They chose to commemorate their commitment now rather than waiting years, and their joy was evident in the celebratory post they shared, which included photos from the event. Chrishell expressed deep appreciation, saying, “never doing life without you.”

Chrishell and G Flip Always Find Time For One Another

Amid their bustling professional lives, Chrishell and G Flip find joy in the small moments of support and celebration they share. G Flip makes a point to whisk Chrishell away on date nights and short vacations, such as their trip to Greece with friends in August 2024. These moments of togetherness offer a break from their hectic schedules and strengthen their bond. Chrishell, in turn, is always quick to highlight her wife’s accomplishments. During the latter’s tour for her album ‘Drummer,’ she used her platform to encourage her followers to attend the concerts and experience their talent firsthand.

Chrishell’s job as a real estate agent and her upcoming shoot for a new romantic comedy, ‘Hot Frosty,’ keeps her busy. Meanwhile, G Flip also has a packed schedule of concerts and practices, but the couple continues to prioritize their relationship despite their hectic careers. Their commitment to each other shines through in how they carve out time for one another, balancing their professional obligations with their personal life. Both Chrishell and G Flip also proudly support the LGBTQ+ community, reflecting their broader commitment to inclusivity and representation. Despite the rollercoaster of their journey, they cherish the ups and downs and wouldn’t have it any other way.

