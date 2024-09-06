Mary Fitzgerald Net Worth: How Rich is the Selling Sunset Star?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Mary Fitzgerald has been a fan-favorite cast member of Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ since the moment it first came across our screens. From her resilience in raising a son all by herself as a teen mom to finding love with Romain Bennett to thriving as a realtor at her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim’s brokerage, she has done it all. It thus comes as no surprise people are definitely more than a little curious about her income over the years as well as her overall wealth, especially considering she’s one of the top-producing luxury realtors in the Oppenheim Group.

How Did Mary Fitzgerald Earn Her Money?

In 2008, Mary Fitzgerald kickstarted her career in the real estate industry upon graduating from Ball State University, only to spend the initial few years gaining experience in London and New York. It was there that she learned what it truly means to be a part of the business, which enabled her to develop such a drive that she soon landed a position at Shorewood Realtors in California. She worked there for three years before moving on to Candy & Candy at their London headquarters and even getting involved in their renowned One Hyde Park project.

According to reports, Mary returned to Los Angeles in 2014, and that’s when she joined the Oppenheim Group as a realtor associate, only to hold that position until 2023. We specify 2023 because since then, she has also been serving as their office manager, meaning she works closely with all her fellow realtors and Jason to ensure the Los Angeles branch of the firm is doing the best it can. As if that’s not enough, she has since even found herself evolving into a public personality and influencer, meaning a lot of doors have opened for her outside of real estate too.

Mary Fitzgerald’s Net Worth

Considering Mary’s long-lasting career in the world of properties, it comes as no surprise she often deals in the most luxurious and high-end properties, earning her a commission of at least six figures a year. From what we can tell, the average value of the homes she deals with comes up to around $20 million, so even if she closes 3 deals per month – 36 deals a year – she makes $1,62,000 in commissions in a year alone. That’s because the average commission in the market is 3% these days, which gets equally split between the selling and the buying agent, who then further share it with their brokerage at an average of 85-15 ratio.

Then there’s the fact Mary has since evolved into an influencer too, getting sponsorship deals, ad opportunities, and different ways of exploring the world, all the while preparing to publish her debut book, a memoir titled ‘Selling Sunshine.’ It is believed that influencers usually earn $0.01 to $0.02 per like/follow and charge between $500 to $2000 for sponsored posts. So, with the millions of followers Mary has and assuming she is in the middle range of sponsorship deals as a reality star and does maybe one such post a month, she still earns significantly from this avenue. Therefore, with her 15+ years of experience, earnings, assets, possible investments, as well as all expenses, we believe she has a net worth of $15 million.

