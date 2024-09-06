Romain Bonnet Net Worth: How Rich is Mary Fitzgerald’s Husband?

Romain Bonnet seems to be the definition of a good, protective, supportive husband who isn’t at all intimidated by his wife’s age, beauty, past, or thriving success in any manner. In fact, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ he lets it turn into his own motivation to do better so as to provide for her and their family because he genuinely wants to. He doesn’t want to dim her sparkle; he simply wants to let it rub off on him so he can shine just as brightly and they can truly be the power couple in the world of reality television.

How Does Romain Bonnet Earn His Money?

It was reportedly towards the late 2010s that French native Romain Bonnet stepped foot into Los Angeles for good in the hopes of expanding his business, just for them to meet professionally. She had actually picked up this pastry chef from the airport as a realtor so as to immediately get to work and show him some places where he could stay, only for them to click and begin dating within two days. These days turned to weeks, months, and years of them getting to know one another, just for him to eventually propose to her in their condo on a cozy morning – they simply wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, so they ignored all possible outside noise and soon tied the knot.

However, since then, it appears as if Romain has done a complete 180 and left the days of working as a pastry chef behind in exchange for grime, grits, and glamor. After all, he’s a model, an aspiring actor, as well as a contractor. From what we can tell, he is signed with the Wilhelmina Model Agency right now under both their New York and Los Angeles basis to ensure his financial stability. Apparently, he has modeled for brands like Tommy Hackett, Celeste Brightm, and many more. But now, he is doing well for himself as a model, aspiring actor, and project manager at White Gloves Estates, remodeling nearly all houses in the Hollywood Hills.

Romain Bennett’s Net Worth

With Romain’s experience as a pastry chef, his income from modeling, and the earnings he generates from being a project manager, it’s evident he doesn’t need his wife’s wealth to get by. After all, while the average salary of a pastry chef is between $41,000 and $116,000 per annum, a model in Los Angeles likely earned $120,000 per annum, and a contractor’s income ranges depending on the projects. Therefore, considering his involvement in the world of luxury, his experience over the past few years, and his possible investments, savings, expenses, and returns, we believe Romain’s net worth is an estimated $4 million as of writing.

