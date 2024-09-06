Emma Hernan Net Worth: How Rich is the Selling Sunset Star?

Emma Hernan is honestly one of the most polarizing figures in Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ — some fans love her, some can’t stand her — but nobody can deny she’s a self-made woman. After all, she has been building an empire ever since she was merely a teen, only to actually begin dabbling in real estate at a much older age and following a whole career in entertainment. And as if that’s not enough, she has since even evolved into a full-fledged entrepreneur — she has launched a brand so successful it has undeniably earned her a significant fortune.

How Did Emma Hernan Earn Her Money?

Although not much regarding Emma’s early years is publicly available as of writing, we do know she has had an interest in the world of glitz and glamor from an early age. That’s how she ended up pursuing a career in modeling at the tender age of 12, just to soon relocate to Los Angeles from her hometown outside of Boston and learn the true meaning of hustle. That’s why she even worked at an ice cream shop and often babysat to earn extra money, that is until she discovered the financial world of investment at age 14 and eventually evolved into a financier.

“I took all my modeling money, all my babysitting money, all my ice cream money – I worked at every store, I loved working – and I started investing in the stock market and health care,” Emma once candidly told Nylon. “I self-taught myself just by reading and learning, and that’s how I got into investing.” In fact, she was so successful in this endeavor that she was even backing her family’s business by 17, which then led her to start investing in startups, crypto, and real estate too, all the while continuing modeling. Whether it be national or international, she took up all kinds of gigs.

According to Emma’s own accounts, her professional shift into real estate was pretty natural because “with any successful run in the stock market, you tend to kind of fall into [it].” The fact she subsequently developed a passion for the other side of this business was unexpected, but she was glad she had friends like Jason Oppenheim, from whom she’d bought her first property, pushing her to try her hand at it. She thus obtained her license in 2018, only to join the Oppenheim Group as a part-time employee in 2021 until she realized she could do it full-time, all the while also operating her plant-based frozen food brand Emma Leigh & Co.

Emma Hernan’s Net Worth

If we’re being honest, with the way Emma has navigated her career over the past few years, it’s evident she has managed to accumulate significant wealth for herself and is actually a self-made millionaire. Starting with her modeling career, since an average model in Los Angeles makes between $50,000 to $150,0000, we can only assume her experience, natural beauty, as well as personality land her in a higher rank. In other words, we believe she has likely made around $100,000 to $120,000 per year through modeling alone, which, combined with her two decades of experience, makes her gross income a maximum of $2 million.

Then comes Emma’s endeavors as an investor as well as an entrepreneur, but unfortunately, calculating her exact revenues through these avenues is really difficult to ascertain since there’s no clear information available. The number of businesses she has invested in over the years or how each of them is faring today is unclear as of writing, and so are the details of the profits, losses, and assets of her own business venture. As for this CEO and angel investor’s income as a real estate agent, that is likely in the range of low millions, considering the average houses in her listings are $9 to 15 million, and the commission is 3%, which actually gets split four ways. Therefore, considering all aspects, Emma’s expenses, experiences, private jet, comfortable lifestyle, and Emoandada business, we believe her net worth is currently close to $10 million.

