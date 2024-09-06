Emma and Nicole: Are the Selling Sunset Cast Members Still Friends?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ is all about the interpersonal and glamorous lifestyles of the real estate agents working at the Oppenheim Group. The series is known for its frequent arguments and conflicts among cast members, and the eighth season was no exception. The differences between Emma Hernan and Nicole Young resurfaced among the ongoing tensions. Their relationship was strained from the start, but whether they were able to resolve their issues or if things deteriorated further is yet to be seen.

Emma and Nicole Were Not Great Friends to Begin With

Emma Hernan had always been loyal to her friendship with Chrishell Stause, which initially caused tension in her relationship with Nicole Young. The situation escalated when Nicole labeled Emma a “social climber,” leading to a major altercation that left their differences unresolved. The two avoided each other as the eighth season began, keeping interactions minimal. However, tensions exploded when Bre had to inform Chelsea about her husband’s alleged infidelity. After processing the news, Chelsea confronted Bre, accusing her of having ill intentions and unnecessarily bringing the matter into the public eye.

Emma pledged her allegiance to Chelsea, distancing herself from Bre. However, Nicole had something different to say. She approached Bre and claimed to have heard a damaging rumor about Emma, alleging that Emma had an affair with a married person. Nicole suggested that Emma shouldn’t take the moral high ground when discussing infidelity if this rumor were true. Although Emma didn’t hear these accusations directly, tensions have continued to simmer. Since the season’s release, some heated words have been exchanged, further intensifying the drama.

Emma’s Friends Have Publicly Condemned Nicole

From what we can tell, it doesn’t seem like Emma and Nicole will be moving toward friendship or attempting reconciliation anytime soon. Chrishell took to Instagram to defend her friend, Emma, stating that she would not share the screen with Nicole again and was even willing to face a lawsuit for her stance. Chrishell described Nicole’s comments as “super damaging” and “categorically false.” The situation escalated as Chrishell accused Nicole of spreading false rumors because the ones about her were true. She also criticized the season’s production company, Done and Done Productions, for blindsiding Emma and not giving her a fair opportunity to share her “truth” on screen.

Nicole hasn’t stayed silent amid these developments and responded by posting two stories defending herself. She emphasized that as a married woman, she would never do anything to compromise the sanctity of the institution. Nicole suggested that Chrishell should question Emma again and claimed that the best friend of the wife of the man Emma allegedly had an affair with even confronted Emma on camera at the end of the last season. However, Nicole stated that these scenes were cut during post-production. Emma, on the other hand, has remained silent, seemingly waiting for the right moment to speak out.

Emma Hernan Has Not Made Any Public Remarks

Amid the intense scrutiny surrounding the rumors, Emma Hernan has leaned on the support of her closest friends, Chelsea and Chrishell, who have stood by her through this challenging time. Balancing her demanding schedule as a successful real estate agent with her responsibilities as the CEO of Emma Leigh & Co., a flourishing plant-based empanada company, Emma remains incredibly busy. She understands the potential impact these rumors could have on her career and carefully cultivated public image. With 2.4 million Instagram followers and a prominent presence in the public eye, she is acutely aware of the stakes involved. Given the sensitivity of the situation, she is taking a measured approach, likely opting to hold back and carefully consider her response before making any public statement.

Nicole Young Has Strongly Defended Herself

Since the news broke, Nicole Young has been finding solace in the company of her beloved fur babies, suggesting that while the outside world has become increasingly hostile, she has managed to find a sense of peace and comfort in their presence. As one of the top agents at The Oppenheim Group, Nicole has garnered a loyal following of fans who have rallied to her defense. They argue that Nicole was merely sharing a rumor rather than making definitive claims intended to harm her colleague. They believe her intentions were not malicious but rather a reflection of the complex dynamics within the group. Residing in Los Angeles, California, with her husband, Brandon Young, Nicole has been focusing on her personal life amid the ongoing drama. At 38, she is likely biding her time, waiting for the dust to settle before she fully redirects her attention to her professional responsibilities and personal life.

Read More: Owning Manhattan Season 1: Where Are the Real Estate Agents Now?