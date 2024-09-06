Chrishell and Chelsea: Are the Selling Sunset Cast Members Still Friends?

Friendships in the workplace can be profoundly significant, often becoming some of the most meaningful relationships in one’s life. Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ effectively portrays the strong bonds among the real estate agents in Los Angeles. Colleagues frequently spend considerable time together, and the relationship between Christine Stause and Chelsea Lazkani exemplifies how supportive such connections can be. Despite the various challenges and dynamics that can test these friendships, they have shown unwavering support for each other, proving they truly have each other’s backs.

Chrishell and Chelsea’s Friendship Evolved Over Time

When Chelsea Lazkani joined the series, she initially appeared to be quite close with Christine Quinn, a former member of the O Group. Given the strained relationship between Christine and Chrishell Stause, it seemed unlikely that Chelsea and Chrishell would become close. However, both demonstrated significant respect and maturity. Chelsea clarified that she wasn’t involved when tensions between Chrishell and Christine arose, so she remained neutral. On the other hand, Chrishell, not allowing Christine’s past conflicts to affect her, took the opportunity to engage in conversations and build a connection with Chelsea whenever possible.

In the sixth season, following Christine’s departure, Chrishell and Chelsea began spending more time together, initially through work but eventually developing a close-knit friendship that included Emma Hernan. Their bond grew stronger as they consistently confided in and supported each other. By the eighth season, their deep connection was evident, and they remained steadfast in their support. When Chelsea learned of her husband’s alleged infidelity, Jeff Lazkani, she relied on her friends for support.

There was tension between Chrishell and Chelsea when Chelsea accused Bre of intentionally discussing her marriage while the cameras were rolling. Chelsea believed Bre had orchestrated the meeting where this information was revealed, but Chrishell saw things differently. Chrishell even approached Bre to discuss the issue, which alienated her somewhat from her close friends. Although Chrishell wanted to clarify that she was trying to understand the situation, Chelsea was initially too upset to allow room for an apology. However, after a short period, the two had a conversation that smoothed over their differences, restoring their friendship.

Chishell and Chelsea Still Have Each Other’s Backs

Chrishell and Chelsea have maintained a close and fiercely loyal friendship, publicly demonstrating their unwavering support for each other. When Nicole Young made allegations about Emma having an affair with a married man, both Chrishell and Chelsea were quick to defend their friend. They asserted they have “receipts and voices” to prove Emma’s innocence. Chelsea even posted a picture with Emma, using the hashtag #NicoleIsTRASH, further solidifying their united front. The trio’s strong bond is evident as they stand together in crises, showing their friendship is as strong as ever.

From following each other on social media to hyping each other up in comments and being involved in one another’s lives, Chrishell and Chelsea have ticked off all the signs of a healthy and flourishing friendship. They know that their industry is very competitive, and having support and unflinching loyalty goes a long way. Both women value what the other brings to their lives and will not let things run out of control without a valid cause.

Chrishell Has Many New Projects Lined Up

Chrishell has diligently worked in her real estate career, achieving impressive sales throughout the year. In July 2024, she renewed her license as a Real Estate Agent, signaling her commitment to continuing in the industry for the foreseeable future. Beyond real estate, Chrishell has several exciting projects lined up, including her upcoming role in the film ‘Hot Frosty’ alongside Dustin Milligan, which she announced in May 2024. In the life she has built in Los Angeles with her partner, G Flip, Chelsea remains a significant and cherished part of it, and Chrishell wouldn’t have it any other way.

Chelsea Has Her Friends to Help Her Through her Divorce

Chelsea is currently navigating some significant personal challenges. In March 2024, she filed for divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani, a difficult decision that took an emotional toll. Thankfully, she has had the unwavering support of her friends, Chrishell and Emma, who have been by her side throughout this challenging time. The three even had a “pick me up” day, going out for dinner to lift Chelsea’s spirits. As a mother of two young children, 5-year-old Maddox Ali Lavon and 3-year-old Melia Iman, she is now focused on finalizing the details of joint custody and other aspects of her separation. With the divorce now official, she will undoubtedly need the comfort and support of her friends, and she’s fortunate to have Chrishell and Emma close by to help her through this transition.

Read More: Owning Manhattan Season 1: Where Are the Real Estate Agents Now?