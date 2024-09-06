Emma and Bre: Are the Selling Sunset Stars Still Friends?

Creating a successful reality TV series requires many elements, and Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ has mastered the formula. The show offers viewers a glimpse into the personal lives of its cast members while also showcasing the evolving dynamics and conflicts in the workplace. Emma Hernan and Bre Tiesi have taken center stage in the eighth season due to the drama that has unfolded between them. Although they started as good friends, a series of events dramatically changed the nature of their relationship.

Emma Doubted the Intention of Bre’s Actions

Emma Hernan initially knew Bre Tiesi more as Chrishell Stause’s friend. Chrishell had a close bond with Bre and even advocated for her return to the agency at the start of the eighth season. Although Emma was aware of the tension between Bre and her other friend, Chelsea Lazkani, she overlooked it and welcomed Bre into her circle. While Emma and Bre didn’t try to hang out personally, they maintained a cordial relationship. However, things took a dramatic turn when Bre found herself at the center of a storm after revealing to Chelsea that her husband, Jeff, was allegedly cheating on her.

Initially, the mother of two was distraught, but everything started to unravel when she confided in Emma about her doubts regarding Bre’s intentions. Emma, fiercely loyal to her best friend Chelsea, took her side without question. During Niko’s funeral at Mary’s house, Emma confronted Bre about the situation. Despite hearing Bre’s side of the story and understanding her perspective, Emma clarified that Chelsea would always be her priority. Feeling cornered and targeted by Emma, Chelsea, and Chrishell, Bre cut them off and walked away from the conversation.

Emma and Bre’s Relationship is Currently Strained

There has been minimal progress in addressing the rift between Bre and Emma, and neither has made significant moves to resolve their issues or clear the air. While both continue to work at The Oppenheim Group and will inevitably interact professionally, their connections have largely faded. The once-frequent social activities, such as dinner dates and casual hangouts, have stopped altogether. Despite this, they remain linked through social media, suggesting that while their relationship has cooled considerably, they haven’t completely cut off all contact.

Although the situation between Emma and Bre is tense, there’s hope they might eventually reconcile. Their primary issue seems to be communication, and if they can sit down and address their concerns calmly, their conflicts could become a distant memory. However, the situation remains precarious. Bre’s decision to bring her friend Amanda Lynn into The Oppenheim Group could exacerbate tensions, especially since Chelsea is likely to oppose Amanda’s hiring and hold Bre responsible. Emma, being close to Chelsea, would support her in this matter, which could further distance her from Bre. How things unfold from here is uncertain, but it promises to be exciting for fans to follow.

Emma Hernan is Occupied With Other Things These Days

Emma Hernan is currently focusing on supporting her friend, Chelsea, amidst ongoing drama. Meanwhile, she faces her challenges, particularly with Nicole’s recent public allegations about her allegedly having an affair with a married man. While Chelsea and Chrishell have vigorously defended Emma, she has chosen not to make any public comments on the matter herself. Instead, she remains immersed in her professional responsibilities as the CEO of Emma Leigh & Co., a company specializing in plant-based empanadas.

Additionally, Emma is an angel investor. This means she invests her funds into startups or small businesses, typically in exchange for equity or convertible debt. Since Nicole initially shared these rumors with Bre, there’s potential for further tension between Emma and Bre. It remains to be seen how Emma will navigate these evolving dynamics and whom she might hold accountable.

Bre Tiesi Has a Lot Going For Her Professionally

Bre Tiesi has recently concluded a significant chapter in her life, having renovated and flipped an apartment she is now looking to lease or sell. Balancing this with her demanding role as a leading real estate agent keeps her schedule packed. Beyond her professional commitments, Bre dedicates nearly all her free time to her son, Legendary Cannon, whom she shares with Nick Cannon. Her social media presence, with a substantial following of 1.4 million on Instagram, highlights her dynamic career and personal life, reflecting her status as a prominent figure in the real estate industry and a devoted mother. Despite the ongoing challenges and tensions, Bre focuses on her thriving career and the little moments with her son.

